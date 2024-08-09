Command Center Call Change in OT Leads to Roughriders, Redblacks Tie
Ottawa Redblacks and Saskatchewan Roughriders are were left stunned after an inane 22-22 tie on Thursday night.
During overtime, both teams scored on their first possession, and the Riders scored on their second and last possession. The Redblacks opened their second possession with a Dustin Crum fumble and recovered from Adam Auclair, who Saskatchewan thought would close the game with a win. After reviewing the play, the command center reversed the call as roughing the passer, leading to Lewis Ward kicking a game-tying field goal later in the drive.
The rainy weather did neither team any favors. Both teams turned the ball over, with a CFL season-high nine turnovers in the game. It's the first time a CFL game has ended in a tie since June 23, 2017 when Ottawa tied with the Calgary Stampeders 31-31.
Saskatchewan moves its record to 5-3-1. The Redblacks are 5-2-1.
3 Takeaways From Rare Tie
1. Dustin Crum Excels After Dru Brown's Injury
The Redblacks lost their starting quarterback, Dru Brown, after going down with a leg injury that later saw him in a walking boot. Dustin Crum came in and played well with 211 passing yards, a team-high 72 rushing yards and one major. There is uncertainly going into the upcoming weeks with Brown injured, but Crum showed Ottawa can ride the wave without its starting quarterback if needed.
2. Ottawa's Defense Struggled to Close Out Game
Ottawa's game plan was executed perfectly defensively, holding the Riders to just three points and nabbing three interceptions through three quarters. The wheels fell off the wagon as Saskatchewan quarterback Shea Patterson led a furious comeback with two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter or overtime and 19 points allowed. While the Riders' running game was non-existent, the secondary got exposed and lit up that allowed Saskatchewan to stay in the game.
3. Consequences for Both Teams Tying Game?
Neither team has been involved in a tie in at least seven years, with the Riders' last tie coming in 2009. This could be seen as a gift and a curse, with both teams in the thick of division title races. The loss hurts Saskatchewan more, as a BC Lions win would put the Riders in second place. Ottawa also takes a hit, as the Redblacks are trying to stay pace with the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes in the east. The upcoming weeks will show fans who came out unscathed from the tie and who derailed a memorable season.
Up Next
- Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders (Thursday, Aug. 15)
- Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Friday, Aug. 16)
