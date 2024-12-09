Could Cody Fajardo Return to Saskatchewan in 2025?
Cody Fajardo's uncertain future continues to be a topic of discussion during the offseason as he looks for a new home. As of now, there might be a return to a familiar place on the table.
On Friday, broadcaster Rod Pedersen said that he spoke with Fajardo and that the 32-year-old quarterback is open to returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Fajardo was the starter in Saskatchewan for three seasons from 2019 through 2022. The Riders had winning seasons in two of the three years, going 6-12 his last year there. He threw for 10,632 yards and 48 touchdowns to 32 interceptions.
After Fajardo left Saskatchewan in 2022, he found a resurgence in his career. The Montreal Alouettes picked him up and saw success with him right away. Fajardo helped lead the Alouettes to a Grey Cup title in 2023, and Montreal finished this past season with a league-best 12-5-1 record. He had just under 7,000 yards passing with 30 touchdowns to 19 interceptions over the last two years.
This offseason for quarterbacks is shaping up to have Fajardo on the outside looking for a starting job.
His Alouettes team decided to re-sign Davis Alexander to a long-term contract extension to take over as the starting quarterback. The Riders re-signed their starting quarterback, Trevor Harris, for one year to keep his job. Tre Ford is staying in Edmonton with a long-term contract extension as well and Vernon Adams Jr. was traded from the BC Lions to the Calgary Stampeders to be their new starter.
Now, Fajardo is left with the real possibility of entering the 2025 season as a backup after five seasons as an established starter.
Saskatchewan could make the most sense as he knows the team and would be a more reliable backup to Harris than Shea Patterson or Jack Coan. Harris missed time last year with injury, which would leave the door open for Fajardo to find playing time if it becomes a trend.
The only other team with a more uncertain quarterback situation is the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who are deciding whether to continue with 2024 MOP candidate Bo Levi Mitchell or go with Taylor Powell. Otherwise, the options are limited for Fajardo.
