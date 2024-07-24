Edmonton Elks Add Pair of Players Alongside Surprising Release
Since the firing of head coach and general manager Chris Jones, the Edmonton Elks have continued their search for their first win. The front office looked inside the locker room to see what other changes could be made ahead of Week 8.
On Tuesday, the Elks signed defensive lineman DeMarcus Christmas and defensive back Josh Hagerty. They also released defensive back Kyle Cass and defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche.
Christmas played in 30 games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders over the last two seasons, making 42 tackles and two sacks. He is a former sixth-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft.
It was a short break away from Edmonton for Hagerty after being released by the team on July 7. He has played in three games this season for the Elks, posting a tackle on special teams. He previously played three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts.
While Cass has not played this season, Nkemdiche has been a factor on the defensive line for Edmonton since his signing this offseason. In four games, Nkemdiche made seven tackles and two sacks. He is another former NFL Draft selection as the Arizona Cardinals picked him in the first round back in 2016.
Edmonton failed to win in the first game under interim head coach Jarious Jackson, losing 20-14 to the Ottawa Redblacks. The Elks will be back at home on Sunday to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.