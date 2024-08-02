Former BC Lions Star Quarterback Back in NFL with Atlanta Falcons
It may be the last shot for Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke, but he found his way back into the NFL by signing with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.
Rourke was most recently with the New York Giants before being released last week. He also had NFL stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots. Atlanta was an ideal landing spot for Rourke as the Falcons had put a waiver claim on Rourke before he went to the Giants.
His most memorable NFL moment came against the Dallas Cowboys in preseason. Rourke finished with 153 yards passing and one touchdown that came when he was in the process of being sacked.
Before the NFL, the BC Lions selected Rourke in the second round of the 2020 CFL Draft. Rourke threw for 4,103 yards and 40 total touchdowns. He won the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award after leading the Lions to the playoffs in 2022.
This is an opportunity for Rourke to battle for the third-string quarterback job, as Kirk Cousins and rookie Michael Penix Jr. are expected to be the top two. Rourke will have to battle with Taylor Heinicke for the last spot.
CFL followers have been vocal about ensuring Rourke gets a real shot at making an NFL roster. This is his shot to prove that Canadian quarterbacks can be successful. At least for Rourke that if the NFL doesn't pan out, the CFL will come calling and everyone will be on the line for him.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.