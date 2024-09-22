Roughriders Late Interception Seals Win Over Stampeders
The Calgary Stampeders scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, but an interception on the last drive sealed a 37-29 win for the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night.
Riders new running back Ryquell Armstead shined as the star on offense with 207 rushing yards on 25 carries. Quarterback Trevor Harris only had two incompletions on 18 passes for 248 yards and one passing score and one rushing touchdown. His backup Shea Patterson had two short rushing majors.
Calgary signal-caller Jake Maier played a mostly clean game until the interception on the final drive. He finished with 197 yards and two touchdowns. Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens rumbled for a 69-yard touchdown run.
Saskatchewan improved to 6-7-1 overall while Calgary secured the worst record in the CFL at 4-9-1.
3 Takeaways from Saskatchewan's Win
1. Trevor Harris, Riders Offense Found Their Best Version
Between Harris' two incompletions and Armstead's 200-yard performance, this is what Riders coach Corey Mace envisioned this offense at the beginning of the season. Friday night demonstrated a well-balanced offense with no turnovers in the win. The offense needs to be more consistent going into the last four games of the regular season to get back on top of the West Division.
2. Calgary Struggled to Finish Another Game
The reality is the Stampeders played much better offensively, but the defense struggled to slow down the running game and didn't capitalize on opportunities to create turnovers. Maier got the message and has played better since his benching. Calgary has to figure out the defense and fix it, but it might be almost lights out on its season as the Stampeders secured a second straight losing season.
3. Will Win Turn Saskatchewan's Season Around?
The West Division is still up for grabs as the Riders are close behind from winning it or even secure a playoff spot. They still have the Redblacks, Elks, Lions and Stampeders to close out the season. BC and Ottawa might be tough matchups, but as long as the Riders can take down the West Division opponents, Saskatchewan is in position to finish at least second in the division as topping the Winnipeg Blue Bombers might be too tough to do.
Up Next
- Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3 pm EST)
- Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions (Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 pm EST)
