Shawn Lemon Reportedly Has “No Interest” in Retiring from CFL
While the 2024 CFL season seems to be a wash for Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon, his fight to play again will continue.
An independent arbitrator ruled on Wednesday that Lemon’s suspension for gambling on CFL games will be upheld, and he will continue to serve his indefinite suspension. TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported on Thursday, however, that Lemon doesn’t intend to retire from the CFL.
Lalji added that all sides were surprised by the decision not to add a number of games to the suspension. The arbitrator’s decision was based on how the NFL had handled gambling incidents in the past. The arbitrator also noted that even though the punishment was a “reasonable range of responses” from the commissioner, the suspension is not forever. It will be up to Lemon and the CFLPA to work with the league to determine how long the suspension will be. The CFLPA will work with Lemon to ensure a number on the suspension is included.
Lemon’s next move will be to apply for reinstatement into the CFL. The league will then determine whether Lemon can return or not.
This season, Lemon played in just four games, making six tackles and one sack. Lemon has racked up 241 tackles, 102 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, three interceptions and one touchdown in 152 career games.
The Alouettes are on a bye this week after starting the season with a 10-1 record.
