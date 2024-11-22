The Markcast Podcast: Biggest COLLAPSE in Football History? CFL Grey Cup 111 Review
The 111th Grey Cup saw the Toronto Argonauts dominate the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, securing a 41-24 victory at BC Place in Vancouver. This marked Toronto's 19th Grey Cup win, extending its record as the most successful franchise in CFL history. The Argonauts entered the game as underdogs but demonstrated exceptional balance and resilience to claim their second Grey Cup in three years, both victories coming against Winnipeg.
Quarterback Nick Arbuckle stepped into the spotlight, replacing injured starter Chad Kelly. Arbuckle was named the game's Most Outstanding Player after throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns, despite two interceptions. Dejon Brissett, who was named the Grey Cup’s Most Outstanding Canadian, was a key offensive weapon, contributing to Toronto’s robust passing game that spread the ball among eight different receivers.
The Argonauts defense played a pivotal role, forcing four interceptions from Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, who struggled with a hand injury sustained during the game. Toronto's defense capitalized on turnovers and kept the Bombers offense under pressure throughout the match. Meanwhile, the special teams also made a significant impact, with Toronto benefitting from a key fumble recovery and a punt that resulted in a crucial single point.
The Bombers, appearing in their fifth consecutive Grey Cup, fought valiantly but were undone by miscues and injuries. Collaros finished with 202 passing yards, but Winnipeg's offense could not find consistency against Toronto's aggressive defense. Rookie Ontaria Wilson was a bright spot for Winnipeg, leading their receivers with 99 yards.
The game was punctuated by a halftime performance from the Jonas Brothers and a ceremonial appearance by Prince Harry, adding to the festive atmosphere in front of a crowd of over 52k fans.
This victory capped an impressive playoff run for Toronto, which had overcome a second-place finish in the East Division and tough matchups against Ottawa and Montreal to reach the final. Their triumph solidified their legacy and ended a season filled with challenges on a high note.
You can follow Reid Johnson, The Markcast on X @reidjohnson, @The_Markcast.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.