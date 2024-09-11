The Markcast Podcast: CFL Week 14 Results + Reactions, Winners and Losers From CFL 2024 Week 14
Week 14 of the 2024 CFL season delivered exciting moments and crucial victories as teams battled for playoff positioning. The BC Lions dominated the Montreal Alouettes 37-23, led by a stellar performance from Nathan Rourke, who returned to action in style. His performance raises the question of whether BC is now the team to beat, especially with the playoffs approaching.
Montreal's quarterback Cody Fajardo couldn't keep pace with Rourke, despite showing flashes. The loss puts Montreal in a precarious position in the East Division, as the Als fight to maintain their playoff standing.
Elsewhere, the Labour Day rematch between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders ended in a 26-21 victory for Winnipeg. The intense rivalry between these two teams added drama to the close contest, but Winnipeg’s resilience helped the Bombers secure the top spot in the West. Their balanced offense, led by quarterback Zach Collaros and supported by running back Brady Oliveira, proved too much for Saskatchewan’s defense. Despite the loss, the Roughriders remain in the playoff hunt, but questions surround their quarterback situation and whether they can close the season strong.
Meanwhile, the Edmonton Elks defeated the Calgary Stampeders, securing a critical victory for their playoff hopes. Edmonton, struggling earlier in the season, has seen a remarkable turnaround, with quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson filling in for an injured Tre Ford. This victory signals that the Elks may be gaining momentum at the right time, while Calgary's playoff hopes continue to dwindle. The Stampeders' inconsistent play and injuries have left them at the bottom of the standings, and time is running out for them to salvage their season.
The Toronto Argonauts, one of the stronger teams last season, also had a tough week, losing to the Ottawa Redblacks. Ottawa's defense stifled Toronto's high-powered offense, giving the Redblacks a much-needed win. The victory keeps Ottawa running for a playoff spot in the East, where it aims to overtake Montreal.
As the regular season winds down, these Week 14 results are shaping the playoff race. The BC Lions' resurgence, Edmonton's comeback story, and Winnipeg’s stronghold in the West have set the stage for a thrilling end to the season. Meanwhile, teams like Calgary and Montreal must regroup if they hope to stay in contention.
