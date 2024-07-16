The Markcast Podcast: CFL Week 6 Results + Reactions, Winners and Losers From CFL 2024 Week 6
Week 6 of the Canadian Football League is over and we are back to react on our weekly recap with Hussey's Huddle.
The Montreal Alouettes' perfect start to the CFL 2024 season game to an end this week at the hands of Cameron Dukes and the Toronto Argonauts to start the sixth week of CFL action. We saw Cody Fajardo leave the game due to an injury to his hamstring. With backup Caleb Evans under center, the Alouettes lacked the offensive power to go head-to-head with the Argonauts, who are looking to make it back to the Grey Cup after falling short last season.
Calgary proved to be a challenge for the Blue Bombers but one that a returning Zach Collaros was able to manage as Winnipeg found its second win of the early CFL season. While Winnipeg doesn't look back to be at its top form yet, the team has certainly awoken after winning its first game of the season with Chris Streveler last week.
The game of the weekend saw the BC Lions hosting the Riders in a battle for CFL West Division supremacy as Shea Patterson simply didn't have enough to match the firepower of Vernon Adams Jr., Justin McInnis, and the rest of the Lions' receiving core. A win for the Lions moves them to the top of the West Divison (for the meantime), and Sask will look to get back in the win column next week against the Blue Bombers as they await for Trevor Harris to return from injury.
Finally, the Elks found themselves at the hands of another loss (in fact, they lost their head coach and GM Monday as well, as Chris Jones was relieved of duty) with a walk-off win by the Ottawa Redblacks. A costly special teams penalty saw Edmonton give the Redblacks just enough time for a last-second FG attempt to send the Elks fanbase home in defeat for the fifth time this season.
