Two Fourth-Quarter Interceptions Send Saskatchewan to West Finals with Win Over BC
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have lived on the defense's performance and they thrived off the unit once again in a 28-19 win over the BC Lions on Saturday night.
Back-to-back picks by the Riders on the final two Lions drives — one from CFL interception leader Rolan Milligan — sealed the win for Saskatchewan. Quarterback Trevor Harris threw for 279 yards and one touchdown. Running back A.J. Ouellette returned from injury with 70 yards and two scores. The defense had three sacks and three interceptions to add to their stellar night.
Without a proper running game, accruing just 41 yards on the ground as a team, Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns to three picks. The defense struggled to keep the Riders offense off the field with over 34 minutes of possession.
Saskatchewan is heading to the West Divisional Finals for the first time since 2021 and will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. BC's season ends without a Grey Cup appearance for the 12th straight season.
3 Takeaways From Riders' Home Playoff Victory
1. Milligan, Riders Defense Continued Dominance
One of the stories of this season has been the turnaround of the Riders defense, going from last to second in a year. MOP candidate Milligan is one of the biggest reasons for that, as well as the job that head coach Corey Mace has done calling the plays. Their ability to create three turnovers and hold all of the Lions' top receivers to under 100 yards should show how strong this unit is and how ready they are for the Bombers in one week.
2. Uncertain Future in BC
2025 is a scary time for the Lions to think about, especially with everything that needs to be figured out. Adams is most likely out the door with Nathan Rourke to be handed the keys to the car. With all the money spent in the regular season to go all out for a Grey Cup, many players on the roster could be out the door without an offer to return. A team that was filled with so much expectation at the beginning of the season now has as many question marks as the teams that missed the postseason.
3. Riders' Chances Against Bombers?
Last year's Montreal Alouettes are a perfect example of a team with zero expectations making a run for a Grey Cup title win. Saskatchewan has to feel like it is in the same position this season. Winnipeg will be heavy favorites to win, but the Riders are very similar in style to the Bombers with strong running games and top defenses. Saskatchewan matches up well with Winnipeg. We may be in store for an instant classic.
Up Next
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Western Divisional Final)
