Who Starred in Week 15? Top CFL Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Week 15 of the CFL season was unique as it is one of just three weeks with three games instead of four, but there were still plenty of standout performances.
Upsets highlighted the weekend, with all the underdog teams either winning or forcing a tie. On offense, it was the running backs and wide receivers who stole the show instead of the quarterbacks. The pass rush of teams shined on defense with plenty of pressure being put on signal callers around the league.
Here's a look at the top offensive, defensive, and special teams players of Week 15 of the CFL season.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats WR Steven Dunbar Jr.
While Shemar Bridges and Tim White have been Bo Levi Mitchell's favorite targets throughout the season, it was Steven Dunbar Jr. who rose to the occasion for his best game of the season. Dunbar caught all eight targets for 151 yards and a touchdown, including a 54-yard in Hamilton's 37-21 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. The Tiger-Cats are loaded at receiver and the team sure is happy to have Dunbar round out the unit.
Defensive Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts DL Ralph Holley
BC's offensive line had a rough night trying to contain Toronto's pass rush, which reached the quarterbacks seven times. Argos defensive line Ralph Holley had the most success as he had three sacks in Toronto's win over the Lions. Holley entered the game with four sacks. He got most of that number in one game as he continues his stellar season.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Montreal Alouettes K Jose Maltos
David Cote started the season as the starting kicker for Montreal, but an injury has put Jose Maltos in the spotlight, and he shined the most in Saturday's 19-19 tie against the Calgary Stampeders. Maltos made four field goals, including the game-tying kicks to end the fourth quarter and the second overtime to force the tie. The offense produced little in the game, but Maltos came up clutch with multiple makes, including one from 53 yards out.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
