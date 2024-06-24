Who Starred in Week 3? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams

CFL

CFL players came out in full force in Week 3, putting together some of the best individual performances of the young season.

Nov 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) looks downfield to make a pass to wide receiver Alexander Hollins (13) during the second half of the game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field. Winnipeg wins 24-13 to advance to Grey cup. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports
Week 3 featured the Montreal Alouettes scoring a league-high 47 points, as well as a clash between the Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts in which the teams scored a combined 75 points. With such productive outings across the league, plenty of individual performances stuck out over the weekend.

Here are the best performances of the weekend in the CFL.

SI.com’s Players of the Week

1. Offensive Player of the Week: BC Lions WR Alexander Hollins

Nov 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; BC Lions wide receiver Alexander Hollins (13) makes a catch as he is covered by Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Demerio Houston (35) during the second half of the game at IG Field. Winnipeg wins 24-13 to advance to Grey Cup. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports. / Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ defense never stood a chance against BC Lions speedster Alexander Hollins, who burned the secondary time and time again. Hollins finished with seven receptions for a CFL season-high 215 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ 26-24 win over the Bombers. The Lions’ passing game has been one of the best thanks partly to Hollins, who had three plays of over 25 yards, including a 71-yarder in the first quarter.

2. Defensive Player of the Week: Montreal Alouettes LB Tyrice Beverette

Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Kenny Lawler (89) is tackled by Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette (26) after catching a pass in the first half at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports / Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette had one of the most memorable first halves from a defensive player in recent memory. Beverette had a sack, force fumble, fumble recovery and an interception, all in the first two quarters. He led the Als in tackles with six as Montreal beat the Ottawa Redblacks 47-21.

3. Special Teams Player of the Week: Ottawa Redblacks KR DeVonte Dedmon

Jun 15, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Wide receiver Devonte Dedmon of the Ottawa Redblacks (17) runs the ball in the first half against the Calgary Stampeders at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports / Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

While Ottawa would like to forget its Week 3 match against Montreal, there was some positives from the game, including big plays from special teams. Return specialist DeVonte Dedmon took a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Dedmon had 203 total return yards on seven kickoffs and punt returns in the loss, but he gave the Redblacks some hope from the blowout loss.

