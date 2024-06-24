Who Starred in Week 3? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Week 3 featured the Montreal Alouettes scoring a league-high 47 points, as well as a clash between the Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts in which the teams scored a combined 75 points. With such productive outings across the league, plenty of individual performances stuck out over the weekend.
Here are the best performances of the weekend in the CFL.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
1. Offensive Player of the Week: BC Lions WR Alexander Hollins
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ defense never stood a chance against BC Lions speedster Alexander Hollins, who burned the secondary time and time again. Hollins finished with seven receptions for a CFL season-high 215 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ 26-24 win over the Bombers. The Lions’ passing game has been one of the best thanks partly to Hollins, who had three plays of over 25 yards, including a 71-yarder in the first quarter.
2. Defensive Player of the Week: Montreal Alouettes LB Tyrice Beverette
Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette had one of the most memorable first halves from a defensive player in recent memory. Beverette had a sack, force fumble, fumble recovery and an interception, all in the first two quarters. He led the Als in tackles with six as Montreal beat the Ottawa Redblacks 47-21.
3. Special Teams Player of the Week: Ottawa Redblacks KR DeVonte Dedmon
While Ottawa would like to forget its Week 3 match against Montreal, there was some positives from the game, including big plays from special teams. Return specialist DeVonte Dedmon took a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Dedmon had 203 total return yards on seven kickoffs and punt returns in the loss, but he gave the Redblacks some hope from the blowout loss.
