Lionel Messi Marks 1,000th Game Of His Career With World Cup Masterclass

Lionel Messi marked the 1,000th game of his senior career by leading Argentina to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi scored his ninth World Cup goal as Argentina beat Australia 2-1 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium where Julian Alvarez was also on target.

A 77th-minute own goal by Enzo Fernandez gave Australian hope of staging a late comeback but Argentina held on to set up a clash with Holland in the last eight.

Holland had earlier beaten the USA 3-1 in the first game of the round of 16 phase.

Messi was awarded the Player of the Match award on Saturday night after producing one of the best performances of his international career.

The 35-year-old - playing his 169th game for Argentina and his 100th as their captain - produced a brilliant long-range finish to fire his side ahead on 35 minutes.

It was his 789th career goal and his 94th for his country, but his first ever in the knockout phase of a World Cup.

Messi's previous eight World Cup goals had all come in the group stage.

He is now just one more goal away from equaling Gabriel Batistuta's national record of 10 World Cup goals for Argentina.

But Messi's brilliant performance against Australia was about more than just his goal.

He ran the game and had more touches of the ball - 75 - than any Australia player.

Messi also recorded six shots - more than the entire Australia team combined - and produced four key passes.

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia IMAGO/Agencia MexSport/Jorge Martinez

He was serenaded by thousands of fans singing his name after the game.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Messi said: "These are amazing feelings, I am really happy to share their beautiful moment with the fans.

"I know how much effort they have put into coming here and I know the whole of Argentina wants to be here. The bonds, the union we have is something beautiful.

"It is unbelievable the fans' passion, energy and joy. It is unbelievable.

They are living it from inside and I see how they suffer and enjoy it. That is spectacular. They are excited, as all Argentinians are."