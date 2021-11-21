Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Look: Joe Burrow Went With the Cozy Fit Ahead of Sunday's Game in Las Vegas

    Cincinnati is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak.
    The Bengals are in Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. 

    Joe Burrow is hoping to bounce back after an ugly performance against the Browns in Week 9. The star quarterback is known for wearing custom suits, but he had a much different look when the Bengals flew to Las Vegas on Saturday. 

    No one can argue with Burrow's shoes or even the Dunder Mifflin beanie, but the Bengals' star might've lost a bet since he wore pajamas on the flight.

    The Bengals sure hope he looks this comfortable in the pocket during Sunday's game against the Raiders. Maybe the "cozy" fit will bring good luck for Cincinnati. They desperately need a win after losing two straight games. 

    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exits the tunnel for warm-ups before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    Look: Joe Burrow Went With the Cozy Fit Ahead of Sunday's Game in Las Vegas

    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals to fans after beating the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL Insider Says Bengals Are One of the Best Bets of Week 11

    Mason Schreck
    Bengals Elevate Mason Schreck, Rule Out Tyler Shelvin for Week 11

    Maxx Crosby, Joe Burrow
    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

    Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Steelers to Activate Ben Roethlisberger, Veteran Expected to Start Against Chargers

    November 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs a route against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    Three NFC West Teams Were Interested in Odell Beckham Jr. Before He Signed With Rams

    Ja'Marr Chase, Darren Waller
    Week 11 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Raiders

    USATSI_16885037_168390307_lowres
    Cowboys Star Amari Cooper Tests Positive, Will Miss Next Two Games

