Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. Come to Agreement to Facilitate his Release

The Cleveland Browns have come to an arrangement with Odell Beckham Jr. that will facilitate his immediate release.

The Cleveland Browns have worked out a deal with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to clear the way for his release, ending his tenure with the team.

The two sides worked out a deal where the Browns would convert a large part of his remaining salary for 2021 to a signing bonus, lowering his remaining salary so that he would be claimed on waivers by another team. By claiming him, the other team would take on Beckham's remaining salary, clearing some cap space for the Browns.

The Browns save some cap space while Beckham gets his wish to leave the Browns immediately. Beckham is subject to waivers so he doesn't get to pick the team he will play for, but he can start rehabbing his image and his viability for the 2022 season now rather than staying in a holding pattern.

Had Beckham not agreed to a restructured deal, the Browns likely hold onto him for the foreseeable future, reducing his salary by paying him until they felt it was low enough that another team would claim him.

The cap relief is not likely to be much for the Browns. Maybe $1 or $2 million, but they will roll that over into 2022. They also no longer have to deal with Beckham or any potential fallout or blow back from him in the public as it now only makes him look worse and less viable for future seasons.

Both sides want to move on and have found the simplest way to make it happen.

READ MORE: Beckham Handling Reflects Well on Browns