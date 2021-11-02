Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Odell Beckham's Father Shares Video on Instagram

    Odell Beckham Jr.'s father shared a video on Instagram outlining all the times that his son is open and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't get him the ball.
    Author:

    After a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers where the Cleveland Browns only scored 10 points, Odell Beckham Jr.'s father shared this video to Instagram outlining various opportunities where his son is open with the song "Everybody Hurts" by REM playing.

    Not exactly helpful when the Browns are trying to get going on offense as a united front to have someone attached to the receiver undermining the quarterback of the team.

    This is always a source of frustration with Beckham, because Beckham isn't the one posting the video, but there always seems to be someone around him who is happy to talk to the media and provide the most extreme opinions, playing them off as Beckham's.

    Mayfield and Beckham may talk this out, ultimately not see much of a problem in it, but the perception does not help at all. It's entirely an effort to make Beckham look like a victim.

    Whatever truth might be contained in this criticism gets lost because of the method of the delivery as well as the messenger. Instead, it's just another outside distraction that only helps to further enrage and frustrate a fanbase that doesn't need any further help.

    It's a virtual certainty Beckham won't be a member of the Browns next year and apparently those people close to him feel that's not soon enough and are trying to make the case he can help another team right now. Since Beckham probably can't pass a physical with his shoulder the way it is and the amount of money he's making, it's not likely he will be traded, so that departure will have to wait until after the season.

