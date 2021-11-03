New York Giants Have COVID Scare

Team taking precautions as more than a dozen members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As if the Giants don’t have enough to worry about given their 2-6 record, fading season, and growing list of injured players, now the club is dealing with a mini COVID-19 outbreak among its players, coaches, and staff.

The Giants announced that they had several positive COVID tests on Tuesday, among them running backs coach Burton Burns. Head coach Joe Judge confirmed that the team had 13 positive test results and that all 13 were re-tested.

Of those, 12 came back negative, the exception being Burns, who will self-isolate and do what he can with the team via Zoom while Freddie Kitchens and Jody Wright will do the in-person work with the running backs, according to head coach Joe Judge.

As a result of the positive tests, the team was re-testing all Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel plus all the players and coaches out of caution. Judge said several players would be missing from the team’s scheduled walk-through practice on Wednesday per league protocols.

The Giants will presumably have to list those players who cannot participate in Wednesday's practice, originally scheduled for 10:50 a.m. but which was delayed to allow for the re-testing of the entire organization, on their opening injury report.

Stay tuned for more details on this developing story.

