What They're Saying: Was Trading T.J. Hockenson an Epic Mistake?

The Detroit Lions made a decision to move on from tight end T.J. Hockenson at the NFL trade deadline.

With a looming contract extension, the front office decided to essentially swap draft picks with the Minnesota Vikings, sending the talented tight end to a division rival for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

Now in a full rebuild mode, the Lions must count on their front office to effectively scout draft prospects and use the additional draft capital gained in the Matthew Stafford trade to infuse the roster with more talent.

Here is a sample of the reaction from the national media to the Lions moving on from the 25-year-old former first-round draft pick.

Sports Illustrated

Grade: D

"Detroit seems to think that Hockenson leaves more to be desired. The Lions also have one of the best offensive lines in football, so, perhaps, they view Hockenson as a bit of a luxury item at this point, especially if there is another tight end in next year’s draft who can gain more separation but is less of a polished blocker. Sticking that person next to Penei Sewell or Taylor Decker would improve the situation and make the whole thing a wash without having to pay Hockenson a large amount of money.

All that said, how did it get here? How did a regime with a former tight end as a head coach, an A-plus offensive line staff and the best on-paper offensive line in football get to a point where the first-round pick tight end didn’t benefit and become something closer to Kittle, Andrews, Kelce or Goedert?"

The Athletic

Grade: F

"If they draft a quarterback next year, it’d be helpful to have a quality tight end to pair with him.

And why, when the offense is clicking, are the Lions taking away one of their premium pieces? This deal would make more sense if Hockenson was in the final year of his contract, but the Lions are merely unloading his $9.39 million cap hit in 2023.

While rebuilding, it’s important to keep talented pieces, not flip them for future assets in the hope that they can be turned into other valuable pieces. Sure, the next draft class is expected to be deep on tight end talent, but there’s a steep learning curve at that position so there’s little guarantee the Lions replace Hockenson’s production in short order.

And it’s not as if the Lions gained additional picks. They simply moved up two rounds in 2023 and potentially one round in 2024, pending the conditions of the pick. Of course, there’s value in that, but the cost seems to exceed the value."

ESPN

Grade: B

"The Lions know they aren't contenders, and while Hockenson is a young player who could help them in the future, they also were about to start paying him. It wasn't a deal they had to make, but gaining draft capital for a rebuilding team is never a bad thing, especially since the Lions will likely be the in QB market but also because cost-controlled young players are often the key to building a championship roster.

Some will scoff at trading a player within the division, but that criticism is be unfounded. Detroit is dealing Hockenson at a time when how good the Vikings are is irrelevant to the Lions' future championship chance. In exchange, they will draft players who will play against the Vikings for years."

CBS Sports

Grade; D+

"Detroit has reason to sell, to be sure, but why did their trade chip have to be one of their few proven building blocks, who will now play them twice a year and be difficult to replace even with the improved draft capital?"

Bleacher Report

Grade: B

"For the most part, the Lions underutilized Hockenson through their first seven games of 2022 season. He eclipsed 48 receiving yards in just two outings and averaged 3.7 catches per contest, which is a drop-off from the 5.1 receptions he had per game last season.

At 1-6, the Lions don’t have a real shot to make the playoffs, so they decided to trade one of their best assets for future draft capital. Detroit now has four picks within the first two rounds of the 2023 draft because of this trade and its 2021 deal with the Los Angeles Rams that involved Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

Because Hockenson had an inconsistent role in the Lions’ aerial attack, they won’t miss his production if wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to ascend into stardom and rookie first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams makes an impact once he recovers from a torn ACL."

NFL.com

Grade: C+

"For Detroit, there is sound logic behind trading a player they likely wouldn't have signed long term. They received two Day 2 picks and freed up more than $13 million in cap space this year and next in the process. That part makes sense.

The problem is that the Lions' roster remains a major work in progress. The young nucleus offers promise, but on the whole, Detroit is not teeming with blue-chip talents. Was Hockenson that exactly? Probably not. Yet he was among the few solid pillars on the team, and so that void must be replaced. Young, talented tight ends don't grow on trees, after all."