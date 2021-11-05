Twitter Reacts: Fans Debate Worthiness of Lions Burying Film

Head coach Dan Campbell is certainly not one to hide his feelings or sugarcoat his frustrations when events out on the football field do not go as planned.

Through eight games, Campbell has shed tears following a close loss and nearly could have pushed over the podium in anger after a performance in which his team could not execute fundamental offensive plays correctly.

On Thursday, team reporter Dannie Rogers posted a clip of Campbell sharing how his team addressed the poor defensive performance in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"You said put behind us, it's really bury it," Campbell said. "As a matter of fact, that's what AG (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) did this week -- they watched it and they went outside and literally buried it under the ground. It's a good way to do it. Yea, got it done. It needed to be. So, we learned what we needed to learn from it and we buried it because we can't let that happen again."

The Eagles were able to impose their will against the Lions defensive line, who were regularly pushed around through four quarters of action.

“I feel like at the end of the day, this is a complementary game regardless of if offense goes out there and they’re not doing the best that they could possibly be doing," safety Tracy Walker said following the Week 8 loss. "At the end of the day, defense we’ve got to hold the offense. At the end of the day, we work hand-in-hand, but like you said I can’t see him putting all of the blame on offense when they ran for 230-something on us. At the end of the day, we’ve got a job to do as well. It’s not like we went out there and shut their offense out. So, at the end of the day we’ve all got to be better. That’s what it all boils down to.”

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Campbell's and his coaching staff's latest effort to motivate their winless team.