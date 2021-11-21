Predictions: Lions-Browns

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Week 11 contest between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns.

Christian Booher

The Detroit Lions are coming off one of the worst overtime ties in recent memory. Offensively, the team struggled to stretch the field through the passing game. Now, due to Jared Goff’s injury, Tim Boyle will bring new energy into the lineup.

Boyle will ignite the Lions with a long touchdown pass on the opening drive, and D’Andre Swift will score later in the first quarter to give Detroit a two-score advantage.

Yet, the Browns’ defensive line will prove to be too much as the contest wears on. Though Boyle has a quick release, his time in the pocket will erode. Baker Mayfield rallies Cleveland’s offense, and Nick Chubb rips a pair of touchdown runs to push the Lions to another defeat.

Cleveland 31, Detroit 20

Vito Chirco

Lions fans, are you ready for the Tim Boyle era in Motown?

Yeah, you're probably not.

The 27-year-old is set to make his first career NFL start Sunday afternoon in the place of the injured Jared Goff.

While Detroit, sitting at 0-8-1, could use a change of pace under center, Boyle is likely not the answer.

There's a reason he's been a backup his whole entire career up to this point, and I think he'll show signs of it during the Lions' Week 11 contest in Cleveland.

With all that said, Detroit does have a chance in this one. The Browns have lost four of their last six games, and the team's starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, will be dealing with a myriad of physical ailments while taking snaps under center, including a separated left shoulder and foot and knee injuries.

Bob DeChiara, USA TODAY Sports

So, this gives the Lions a chance to secure their first win on the season, and I think they'll tease their fanbase with one good half of football. However, in the end, too many mistakes from Boyle cause Detroit to fall short.

Browns 27, Lions 17

Daniel Kelly

The (0-8-1) Lions are going into the Dawg Pound to face the (5-5) Browns with a new face at quarterback, but with all the same problems.

With management deciding to do next to nothing this offseason to improve its secondary and receivers, the writing was on the wall with this team from day one. Signing a bunch of fringe receivers and defensive backs does nothing, and it has not produced any wins up to this point.

It will not produce anything this week, either. Cleveland is fighting for a playoff spot, while Detroit is all but tanking for the No. 1 overall draft pick. Passing on WR Odell Beckham Jr. and claiming WR Josh Reynolds says it all.

Browns 25, Lions 9

John Maakaron

It's time to see a new quarterback and wide receiver for the Detroit Lions. Tim Boyle will earn his first start, and hopefully, he targets Josh Reynolds early and often. Unfortunately, this is a tough matchup for Detroit's defense. I don't see the Browns letting up offensively when they see how Detroit's run defense has played all season. Lions will leave Cleveland with another loss.

Browns 24, Lions 17

Adam Strozynski

Cleveland losing Baker Mayfield for this game I don't think makes a bit of a difference. Case Keenum has shown he is a winner.

Also, this offense runs through the run game, and getting Nick Chubb back will help kickstart the offense.

The Lions are showing that they are a work in progress, and are slowly getting better at aspects of the game each week. But, I'm not sure Tim Boyle is an upgrade over a putrid Jared Goff.

Lions hang tough on the road, but ultimately drop another one.

Browns 35, Lions 19