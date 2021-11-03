Positive COVID Test Threatens Rodgers for Seattle Game, Too

Aaron Rodgers could return to face the Seattle Seahawks but the timeline would be challenging.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 and his status for next week’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks is in jeopardy, as well.

“I really don’t know. I just know that he won’t be available this week,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice. “And we have a great opponent we’re going against. We’ll address next week when we get there.”

According to the NFL’s “mitigation and treatment rubric,” a player (or staff member) who has not been vaccinated but is asymptomatic can’t return until “10 days have passed since the specimen that tested positive was collected.” Using the NFL’s example, assuming today was the day of collection, Rodgers would not be allowed to return until Nov. 13. That’s one day before the Seattle game.

If Rodgers is symptomatic, there are more hurdles but the same timeline.

Player with moderate symptoms passes cardiac screen (which may be conducted during 10-day isolation period subject to the Club physician’s discretion); AND

1. At least 10 days have passed since the date symptoms of COVID-19 were first reported to Club medical staff; and

2. At least 24 hours have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications; and

3. Other symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved; and

4. Return approved by the Club physician, after consultation with ICS and notification of NFL Chief Medical Officer; and

5. Local regulations and requirements are satisfied.

Looking ahead to next week, assuming Rodgers is asymptomatic and able to participate, he could do the weekly game prep virtually, test negative on consecutive days and be cleared in time to play against Seattle. He would not, however, be eligible to participate in the Wednesday, Thursday or Friday practices.

Meanwhile, Seattle could regain the services of perennial Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson has been out with a broken middle finger on his throwing hand and has been targeting the Green Bay game for his return.

“No more pin. Time to win,” Wilson tweeted on Monday.

LaFleur said he learned of Rodgers’ positive test right before team meetings started at 8:30 a.m. With that, Jordan Love will take over as the starter. With practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert also testing positive for COVID, the team plans on signing veteran Blake Bortles, according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter.

“It’s like anything else, you’ve got to make adjustments,” LaFleur said. “It’s no different than we’re playing at Arizona and you lose a guy, Bobby [tight end Robert Tonyan], you’ve got to make adjustments. The way I look at it is it’s another opportunity for somebody else to showcase what they can do. I do think that our team will rally around Jordan, and we’ll give it our best effort. I have a lot of confidence in our process, in how we operate around here just in terms of just the guys putting in the work, the preparation to go down there and play our best football game against a really good opponent, against one of the best in the league.”

