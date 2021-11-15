Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Could be Without Ben Roethlisberger vs. Chargers As Well

    The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback isn't guaranteed to return from COVID-19 protocols by Week 11.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will not know if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be available for Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers until later in the week. 

    Roethlisberger is dealing with symptoms of COVID-19, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, meaning he will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span and show no symptoms for 48 hours before returning to the team. 

    Roethlisberger told reporters early in the season that he is vaccinated, meaning he could return after 10 days even if he was showing symptoms. That 10-day window ends next Tuesday, following the Steelers Sunday night matchup with the Chargers. 

    Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown to an interception against the Lions. Tomlin said after the game that Rudolph played as expected.

    "He gave us a chance to win, but that's not the first opportunity for him," Tomlin said. "This guy has been at it a while, and so we expected him to play well, and we thought he gave us a chance to win."

    The Steelers also have Dwayne Haskins on the roster, but if Roethlisberger cannot play in Week 11, Rudolph is the expected starter. 

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Steelers Get Positive News on Joe Haden's Foot Injury

    Five Thoughts: Nothing Clicked for Steelers vs. Lions

    Najee Harris Didn't Know You Could Tie in NFL

    Roethlisberger Didn't Talk to Mason Rudolph Prior to Lions Game

    Baker Mayfield Injures Leg vs. Patriots

    USATSI_17067326_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Could be Without Ben Roethlisberger vs. Chargers As Well

    just now
    USATSI_16964763_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Get Positive News on Joe Haden's Foot Injury

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17166008_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Five Thoughts: Nothing Clicked vs. Lions

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_17164374_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers RB Najee Harris Didn't Know You Could Tie in NFL

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_13483568_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph Did Not Talk Prior to Lions Game

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17165737_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Provides Update on Steelers Injuries vs. Lions

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17164373_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Tie Winless Lions After Overtime Battle

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16740328_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    T.J. Watt Questionable to Return vs. Lions

    16 hours ago