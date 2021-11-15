Steelers Could be Without Ben Roethlisberger vs. Chargers As Well

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not know if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be available for Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers until later in the week.

Roethlisberger is dealing with symptoms of COVID-19, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, meaning he will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span and show no symptoms for 48 hours before returning to the team.

Roethlisberger told reporters early in the season that he is vaccinated, meaning he could return after 10 days even if he was showing symptoms. That 10-day window ends next Tuesday, following the Steelers Sunday night matchup with the Chargers.

Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown to an interception against the Lions. Tomlin said after the game that Rudolph played as expected.

"He gave us a chance to win, but that's not the first opportunity for him," Tomlin said. "This guy has been at it a while, and so we expected him to play well, and we thought he gave us a chance to win."

The Steelers also have Dwayne Haskins on the roster, but if Roethlisberger cannot play in Week 11, Rudolph is the expected starter.

