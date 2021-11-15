Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Steelers' Cam Heyward

    The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain continues to be overlooked.
    Author:

    Apparently, Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp doesn't know who Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is. 

    Sapp tweeted a picture of the Week 11 Sunday Night Football ad featuring Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Steelers' Heyward. The caption of the picture read, "Who's #97?"

    The tweet sparked immediate reaction from Steelers fans but eventually found its way to Heyward himself. 

    Heyward has recorded 498 tackles, 93 tackles for loss and 62.5 sacks through 11 NFL seasons. Sapp finished his 13-year career with 578 tackles, 91 tackles for loss and 96.5 sacks. 

    All Steelers named Heyward the Steelers Defensive Player of the Year through the midway point of the 2021 campaign. 

