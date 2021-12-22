Texans BREAKING: Brandin Cooks, Ka'imi Fairbairn Move to COVID List
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans' roster is getting hit extremely hard by the coronavirus pandemic with a growing amount of positive tests.
The latest loss is particularly crippling to an offense that relies heavily on his explosive presence: wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
Cooks leads the Texans with 945 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns in a 30-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Texans also placed kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, who hit 52-yard and 51-yard field goals against the Jaguars and a franchise-record 61-yard kick against the Seattle Seahawks on the reserve-COVID-19 list, along with reserve linebacker Eric Wilson.
On Tuesday, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson tested positive for the Texans and was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list, joining starting defensive ends Jon Greenard and Jacob Martin and Derek Rivers along with starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins.
The Texans signed defensive linemen Xavier Williams (6-foot-3, 309 pounds) and Ron'Dell Carter (6-foot-3, 269 pounds) to the active roster.
Cooks, Fairbairn Move to Houston COVID List
Texans' Brandin Cooks, Ka'imi Fairbairn test positive, added to COVID list
Texans Sign Ex Cowboys DE, Plan More Roster Moves - And Who'd Replace Culley?
With COVID issues looming, Texans plan to elevate Chris Smith, Demone Harris
'The Dagger': Should Brandin Cooks Make NFL Pro Bowl?
Texans’ Brandin Cooks seals game with ‘dagger’ touchdown - Can he also seal Pro Bowl berth?
Williams worked out for the Texans previously. He had 22 tackles and one sack last season for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Carter is a former Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agent from James Madison University.
The Texans signed linebacker Josh Watson to the practice squad.
As a contagious strain of the coronavirus spreads through the NFL, the pandemic is impacting the Texans' locker room.
Greenard tested positive on Saturday and missed the Texans' 30-16 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Texans starting offensive guards Lane Taylor and Justin McCray both missed the game after testing positive. They're all on the reserve-COVID-19 list along with Cooks, Fairbairn, Wilson, Johnson, Greenard, Martin, Rivers, Collins and linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey, safety A.J. Moore, corner Terrance Mitchell, safety Terrence Brooks, injured defensive end DeMarcus Walker and practice squad running back Jaylen Samuels and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc.