Cooks, Fairbairn Move to Houston COVID List

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans' roster is getting hit extremely hard by the coronavirus pandemic with a growing amount of positive tests.

The latest loss is particularly crippling to an offense that relies heavily on his explosive presence: wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Cooks leads the Texans with 945 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns in a 30-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans also placed kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, who hit 52-yard and 51-yard field goals against the Jaguars and a franchise-record 61-yard kick against the Seattle Seahawks on the reserve-COVID-19 list, along with reserve linebacker Eric Wilson.

On Tuesday, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson tested positive for the Texans and was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list, joining starting defensive ends Jon Greenard and Jacob Martin and Derek Rivers along with starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

The Texans signed defensive linemen Xavier Williams (6-foot-3, 309 pounds) and Ron'Dell Carter (6-foot-3, 269 pounds) to the active roster.

Williams worked out for the Texans previously. He had 22 tackles and one sack last season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carter is a former Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agent from James Madison University.

The Texans signed linebacker Josh Watson to the practice squad.

As a contagious strain of the coronavirus spreads through the NFL, the pandemic is impacting the Texans' locker room.

Greenard tested positive on Saturday and missed the Texans' 30-16 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans starting offensive guards Lane Taylor and Justin McCray both missed the game after testing positive. They're all on the reserve-COVID-19 list along with Cooks, Fairbairn, Wilson, Johnson, Greenard, Martin, Rivers, Collins and linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey, safety A.J. Moore, corner Terrance Mitchell, safety Terrence Brooks, injured defensive end DeMarcus Walker and practice squad running back Jaylen Samuels and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc.