Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texans BREAKING: Brandin Cooks, Ka'imi Fairbairn Move to COVID List

    Texans' Brandin Cooks, Ka'imi Fairbairn test positive, added to COVID list
    Author:

    HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans' roster is getting hit extremely hard by the coronavirus pandemic with a growing amount of positive tests.

    The latest loss is particularly crippling to an offense that relies heavily on his explosive presence: wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

    Cooks leads the Texans with 945 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns in a 30-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    The Texans also placed kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, who hit 52-yard and 51-yard field goals against the Jaguars and a franchise-record 61-yard kick against the Seattle Seahawks on the reserve-COVID-19 list, along with reserve linebacker Eric Wilson.

    On Tuesday, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson tested positive for the Texans and was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list, joining starting defensive ends Jon Greenard and Jacob Martin and Derek Rivers along with starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

    The Texans signed defensive linemen Xavier Williams (6-foot-3, 309 pounds) and Ron'Dell Carter (6-foot-3, 269 pounds) to the active roster.

    Recommended Articles

    AABE255B-E7DD-44B3-93F6-F239432873C8
    Play

    Cooks, Fairbairn Move to Houston COVID List

    Texans' Brandin Cooks, Ka'imi Fairbairn test positive, added to COVID list

    14 seconds ago
    0EB689BB-0018-46BF-919A-3CCDFC866CE8
    Play

    Texans Sign Ex Cowboys DE, Plan More Roster Moves - And Who'd Replace Culley?

    With COVID issues looming, Texans plan to elevate Chris Smith, Demone Harris

    3 hours ago
    cooks point
    Play

    'The Dagger': Should Brandin Cooks Make NFL Pro Bowl?

    Texans’ Brandin Cooks seals game with ‘dagger’ touchdown - Can he also seal Pro Bowl berth?

    3 hours ago

    Williams worked out for the Texans previously. He had 22 tackles and one sack last season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Carter is a former Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agent from James Madison University.

    The Texans signed linebacker Josh Watson to the practice squad.

    As a contagious strain of the coronavirus spreads through the NFL, the pandemic is impacting the Texans' locker room.

    Greenard tested positive on Saturday and missed the Texans' 30-16 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Texans starting offensive guards Lane Taylor and Justin McCray both missed the game after testing positive. They're all on the reserve-COVID-19 list along with Cooks, Fairbairn, Wilson, Johnson, Greenard, Martin, Rivers, Collins and linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey, safety A.J. Moore, corner Terrance Mitchell, safety Terrence Brooks, injured defensive end DeMarcus Walker and practice squad running back Jaylen Samuels and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc.

    AABE255B-E7DD-44B3-93F6-F239432873C8
    News

    Cooks, Fairbairn Move to Houston COVID List

    14 seconds ago
    0EB689BB-0018-46BF-919A-3CCDFC866CE8
    News

    Texans Sign Ex Cowboys DE, Plan More Roster Moves - And Who'd Replace Culley?

    3 hours ago
    cooks point
    News

    'The Dagger': Should Brandin Cooks Make NFL Pro Bowl?

    3 hours ago
    Tremon Smith
    News

    Tremon Smith Wins NFL Award; What’s His Houston Future?

    6 hours ago
    Texans - Driskel
    News

    Texans' Emerging Hybrid QB/TE Suffers Season-Ending Injury

    Dec 21, 2021
    Justin Reid
    News

    Justin Reid Holds Christmas Giveaway for Kids' Meals Houston

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17386216
    News

    New Texans' WR: I Believe in GM Nick Caserio

    Dec 21, 2021
    0093CB07-DC3F-4BEA-A7AE-67272AFDAFC5
    News

    Texans Follow Veteran 'Fighter' to Victory

    Dec 20, 2021