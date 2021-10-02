October 2, 2021
Which Texan Does Bills' Coach Sean McDermott Respect?

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott spoke of his respect for 'tough' Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills ahead of their Week 4 matchup.
The Houston Texans' offense became an entirely different beast when rookie quarterback Davis Mills was forced into the fray. But despite his inexperience, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is wary of the threats he could pose.

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson ‘Movement’ Toward Trade? Facts Inside Texans Stance

"He looks like he can make every throw," McDermott said on the 'Extra Point Show' with Sal Capaccio and 'Sneaky Joe' DiBiase, per SportsRadio610. "He's tough. I mean, he's taken some shots and gotten up. And [he's] a smart, smart player. He played at a great school like Stanford and a great institution educationally like Stanford. I know he's off to a great start. He's got one of the highest, if not the highest rookie passer rating this season above all those other well-decorated and highly-celebrated players. We have a lot of respect for him, and that'll be a challenge for us."

Mills' inherent toughness is something that was on show a good amount last week against the Carolina Panthers. The rookie was sacked five times and hit another nine. Under constant pressure, he didn't turn the ball over and completed 19 of 28 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.

It appears the Texans and coach David Culley are prepared to take the training wheels off and give Mills more freedom to make plays downfield.

READ MORE: NFL Week 4 Preview: Texans Head To Heavily-Favored Bills

Which Texan Does Bills' Coach Sean McDermott Respect?

"What we did find out coming out of this game is that he can handle a lot more than what we felt like, because of the way he handled himself in this ballgame," Culley said. "Moving forward, we’ll just get back to doing the things that we had started doing in that first game and a half when Tyrod (Taylor) was our starting quarterback."

Of course, it isn't just a 'growing' Mills that McDermott has to worry about. 

Wideout Brandin Cooks currently ranks third in the NFL in both receptions (23) and receiving yards (322), and second in receptions of 20+ yards (5). 

"He's (Cooks) extremely fast, quick, short-area quickness, and long speed which makes him tough," McDermott said. "So we wanna do a good job just in terms of down the field routes and just knowing where he is in the formation with the jet sweep and everything like that."

The Bills are charged with containing Cooks and Mills without veteran safety Jordan Poyer, who was declared out, and potentially cornerback Taron Johnson who is questionable.

Nonetheless, Buffalo remains a solid two-touchdown favorite Sunday.

CONTINUE READING: Texans lose Zach Cunningham, Ross Blacklock To COVID-19 list

