Deshaun Draft Trade: How Texans QB Davis Mills Fits

HOUSTON -- Rookie Davis Mills will be the Houston Texans starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. And he will be so for the remainder of the season, coach David Culley announced Friday morning.

But what about in 2022? That's still a Deshaun Watson-related issue.

Let's begin with Mills ...

With the 2-10 Texans officially eliminated from playoff contention and focused on player evaluation as part of their rebuilding project, the strong-armed, third-round draft pick from Stanford replaces veteran Tyrod Taylor as the Texans' QB1 for the season's final month.

The move doesn't come as a surprise as league sources not authorized to speak publicly had indicated all week that Mills would start.

"Davis will be the quarterback," Culley said. "I feel like he gives us the best chance to win, and going forward, he’ll be the quarterback."

Mills replaced Taylor during a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, and now he will make his seventh NFL start against Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson. Mills completed 6 of 14 passes for 49 yards and a 52.4 passer rating last week in relief of an ineffective Taylor.

The rookie went 0-6 as the starter when Taylor was sidelined previously, but shined against the New England Patriots in a loss.

Mills gives us the best chance to win," said Culley. "If he can do the things he did in the New England game -and I expect him to - he'll be fine.''

Indeed, if Mills does that - and does so repeatedly down the stretch in 2021 - the Texans, who figure to own a top pick in the April NFL Draft - can keep rebuilding the roster by selecting a defensive end such as Michigan's Aiden Hutchinson or Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.

But if the Texans do not witnessed growth from Mills? That high pick can become a QB instead of Hutchinson or Thibodeaux.

Or, Houston can have both.

The proper execution of a seemingly-inevitable trade of Watson is going to net Houston a bundle of picks - and maybe players, if the Texans so desire. Somewhere in that bundle can be a budding star. ... a QB superior to Mills, a QB with the potential to be superior to Watson.

Mills' performance, and Houston's accurate evaluation of it, is pivotal in that it greatly determines what the Texans will do in a Watson-influenced 2022 NFL Draft.