Texans Trade of Watson to Eagles: '90% Chance' of Happening?

We have no doubt that Deshaun Watson is preparing to play NFL football in 2021, even if he does nothing at all in this Houston Texans training camp - a camp at which he will be in attendance, in large part to avoid $50,000 daily fines as he awaits rulings on his legal issues ...

And as he awaits a trade, maybe to the Philadelphia Eagles.

We have written often in this space that the Eagles are among the teams that have expressed interest in a Watson trade ever since he made it clear he wanted out of Houston. That desire has obviously waned with the legal issues. But the desire remains at some level.

In fact, Eagles insider Howard Eskin on SportsRadio 94WIP Midday Show actually puts a number on it.

"I’ve talked to people in Houston,'' Eskin reports. "And they are all but resigned to the fact that they’re going to have to trade him. ... There’s only three teams, in talking to people around the league, that I know of, that really have the strong desire. That would be Denver, Miami ... (and) the Eagles have the three first-round picks, and that’s what they’re gonna have, and this is the prediction I’m going to make: based on the information that I got, when — and I’ll say WHEN — he is traded, I think there is a 90% chance that he will be with the Philadelphia Eagles.''

We're hesitant to actually put odds on it. But the process begins with Watson continuing to ready himself to play ... and showing up for camp ready to avoid being fined.

