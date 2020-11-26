SI.com
Mahomes Raves About Watson after Texans' Thanksgiving Win

CodyStoots

The Houston Texans have their franchise quarterback and Deshaun Watson was spectacular in their 41-25 Thanksgiving win over the Lions Thursday. 

READ MORE: Texans 41, Lions 25 - With Watson & Watt As Piping-Hot Heroes

READ MORE: Our 11 Takes On Turkey-Day Win

Watson completed 17 of his 25 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He carved the Lions like many will slice their Thanksgiving turkey. 

The highlight-laden showing Thursday elicited quite the response from one of Watson's peers. 

"That man,'' Patrick Mahomes tweeted, "is special!''

Mahomes was drafted just a couple of picks ahead of Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft. Watson has often detailed how the two have immense respect for each other dating back to the leadup to the draft. 

The two young stars have squared off three times. Watson bested Mahomes and the Chiefs last season in Kansas City during the regular season. Houston, of course, had the legendary playoff collapse in the playoffs last year. 

Earlier this season the two played and shared a fun moment during the NFL's season opener. 

While the two teams are in different spots, the quarterbacks are both playing some elite football. 

Watson has settled into this team and this version of himself. He forces the ball much less than in previous years. Watson frequently mentions he takes what defenses give him, and he does. Watson though makes some of the defenses give him big plays. 

While this season won't see Watson with the chance to play Mahomes a second time, the two young quarterbacks will undoubtedly meet again. 

And if the former NFL MVP is correct and Deshaun Watson is indeed special, perhaps Watson and Mahomes will have a lot more in common than just their draft class and position.

 

