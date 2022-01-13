Skip to main content

Behind the Chains: Texans' in Limbo While AFC South Rivals Sprint Into 2022

The wait continues to find out the future of the Houston Texans' coaching staff, as their division rivals move on.

While a cloud of uncertainty looms over the Houston Texans this season, their division rival Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts have both begun to move forward into next year.

As the Texans continue to evaluate their coaching staff including head coach David Culley, seven other NFL franchises have already kicked off their respective hunts for a new head coach - potentially jumping ahead of Houston in the queue for the top candidates.

Among those looking for a new coach are the Jaguars.

While a final decision on Urban Meyer's replacement isn't imminent, they have arranged to speak to the likes of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Alabama offensive coordinator - and former Texans head coach - Bill O'Brien, and the Jaguars' own interim head coach, Darrell Bevell. Other names touted include former head coaches Doug Peterson and Jim Caldwell. 

Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn declined Jacksonville's request for an interview.

Recommended Articles

culley caserio
Play

Behind the Chains: Texans' in Limbo While AFC South Rivals Sprint Into 2022

The wait continues to find out the future of the Houston Texans' coaching staff, as their division rivals move on.

26 seconds ago
26 seconds ago
josh nick
Play

Would Patriots' McDaniels Say 'No' To Texans Offer?

"Somehow, some way, Caserio wants McDaniels in that building,'' the source said. "In some role.''

Jan 11, 2022
Jan 11, 2022
USATSI_17479431
Play

Texans Coach Tracker: Joe Receives 'Judge-Ment' Fired By New York Giants

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

Jan 11, 2022
Jan 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts may not be in the hunt for a new head coach after narrowly missing out on a playoff spot, but owner Jim Irsay still felt it necessary to release a public statement regarding their season and his intentions moving forward.

The buck stops with me, and this experience makes me even more determined to bring Indiana a contending team," Irsay said. "We are already working toward the future, and I'm going to do whatever it takes to put us in a position to win next year and for years to come.

All the while, the Texans apparently have yet to make up their mind regarding the futures of Culley and his staff. Nor has the front office or owner released any statements to clear the air of uncertainty for the fans. 

Only time will tell whether the tortoise or the hare ultimately comes out on top in the AFC South.

culley caserio
News

Behind the Chains: Texans' in Limbo While AFC South Rivals Sprint Into 2022

26 seconds ago
josh nick
News

Would Patriots' McDaniels Say 'No' To Texans Offer?

Jan 11, 2022
USATSI_17479431
News

Texans Coach Tracker: Joe Receives 'Judge-Ment' Fired By New York Giants

Jan 11, 2022
USATSI_17386532
News

If Texans Fire David Culley, is a Bill Belichick Disciple the Next Head Coach?

Jan 11, 2022
USATSI_17479120_168388359_lowres
News

Houston Texans Power Rankings: Down Results, Up Draft

Jan 11, 2022
mills culley
News

Texans' David Culley Reviews His Rookie: Sold on Davis Mills?

Jan 11, 2022
watson-wash-ro-
News

Washington Hinting at Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

Jan 11, 2022
Nico Collins
News

Veteran Amendola on Texans' Rookies: 'Sky's the Limit'

Jan 11, 2022