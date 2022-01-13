Behind the Chains: Texans' in Limbo While AFC South Rivals Sprint Into 2022

The wait continues to find out the future of the Houston Texans' coaching staff, as their division rivals move on.

While a cloud of uncertainty looms over the Houston Texans this season, their division rival Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts have both begun to move forward into next year.

As the Texans continue to evaluate their coaching staff including head coach David Culley, seven other NFL franchises have already kicked off their respective hunts for a new head coach - potentially jumping ahead of Houston in the queue for the top candidates.

Among those looking for a new coach are the Jaguars.

While a final decision on Urban Meyer's replacement isn't imminent, they have arranged to speak to the likes of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Alabama offensive coordinator - and former Texans head coach - Bill O'Brien, and the Jaguars' own interim head coach, Darrell Bevell. Other names touted include former head coaches Doug Peterson and Jim Caldwell.

Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn declined Jacksonville's request for an interview.

Meanwhile, the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts may not be in the hunt for a new head coach after narrowly missing out on a playoff spot, but owner Jim Irsay still felt it necessary to release a public statement regarding their season and his intentions moving forward.

The buck stops with me, and this experience makes me even more determined to bring Indiana a contending team," Irsay said. "We are already working toward the future, and I'm going to do whatever it takes to put us in a position to win next year and for years to come.

All the while, the Texans apparently have yet to make up their mind regarding the futures of Culley and his staff. Nor has the front office or owner released any statements to clear the air of uncertainty for the fans.

Only time will tell whether the tortoise or the hare ultimately comes out on top in the AFC South.