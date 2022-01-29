Coach Bill O'Brien Returning to the NFL?

Rumor has it former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien could be set for an NFL return.

Houston Texans fans could be set to see a familiar face return to NFL sidelines this offseason.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels a favorite to land the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching role, a potential replacement up in Boston could be none other than former Texans head coach/general manager/offensive coordinator/emperor Bill O'Brien.

O'Brien left the Patriots in 2014 to take over from interim head coach Wade Phillips down in Houston.

During his time with the Texans, O'Brien had five winning seasons, winning four AFC South titles and finishing with a respectable 52-48 record.

Steve Flynn-USA Today Kirby Lee-USA Today John Glaser-USA Today Kirby Lee-USA Today Shanna Lockwood-USA Today

Since leaving the Texans during the 2020 season, O'Brien has spent a year on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, where he helped lead a Bryce Young-led offense to a National Championship loss against Georgia.

And if you think you've heard this all before - well that's possible.

If O'Brien were to navigate his way back to the Patriots, it would fall somewhat in line with a report from last September that O'Brien was attempting to get fired from Houston in 2018, in order to succeed McDaniels in New England and eventually replace head coach Bill Belichick.

While the road was eventually different, the end goal could be the same: Take over from McDaniels, and eventually, Belichick. Even without Tom Brady there to further his cause, as had supposedly been the case before.

Meanwhile, O'Brien's true heir in Houston has yet to be found, with David Culley ousted after just one season.