Skip to main content

Texans Ex Coach Bill O'Brien Returning to NFL?

Rumor has it former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien could be set for an NFL return.

Houston Texans fans could be set to see a familiar face return to NFL sidelines this offseason.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels a favorite to land the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching role, a potential replacement up in Boston could be none other than former Texans head coach/general manager/offensive coordinator/emperor Bill O'Brien.

O'Brien left the Patriots in 2014 to take over from interim head coach Wade Phillips down in Houston. 

During his time with the Texans, O'Brien had five winning seasons, winning four AFC South titles and finishing with a respectable 52-48 record. 

Bill O'Brien
Cal McNair | Bill O'Brien
Deshaun Watson | Bill O'Brien
Bill O'Brien
DeAndre Hopkins | Bill O'Brien

Since leaving the Texans during the 2020 season, O'Brien has spent a year on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, where he helped lead a Bryce Young-led offense to a National Championship loss against Georgia.

Recommended Articles

Bill O'Brien
Play

Coach Bill O'Brien Returning to the NFL?

According to one rumor, former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien could be set for an NFL return.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Brian Flores
Play

Does Coach Brian Daboll Hire Change Texans and Brian Flores?

Brian Flores returns to big picture for the Texans following the Giants' hiring of Brian Daboll

13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Texans - McCown1
Play

Texans Coach Search: Josh McCown 1st to Get 2nd Interview

Josh McCown is the first name to meet in-person with the Texans' front office for the head coach opening

14 hours ago
14 hours ago

And if you think you've heard this all before - well that's possible. 

If O'Brien were to navigate his way back to the Patriots, it would fall somewhat in line with a report from last September that O'Brien was attempting to get fired from Houston in 2018, in order to succeed McDaniels in New England and eventually replace head coach Bill Belichick.

While the road was eventually different, the end goal could be the same: Take over from McDaniels, and eventually, Belichick. Even without Tom Brady there to further his cause, as had supposedly been the case before.

Meanwhile, O'Brien's true heir in Houston has yet to be found, with David Culley ousted after just one season.

Bill O'Brien
News

Coach Bill O'Brien Returning to the NFL?

1 minute ago
Brian Flores
News

Does Coach Brian Daboll Hire Change Texans and Brian Flores?

13 hours ago
Texans - McCown1
News

Texans Coach Search: Josh McCown 1st to Get 2nd Interview

14 hours ago
USATSI_16238569
News

Texans Coaching Search: Pros, Cons of Kevin O'Connell

16 hours ago
watson-ar-jimmy-g
News

Deshaun Watson Trade from Texans to Steelers? Yes, Says Najee Harris

17 hours ago
pep herbert
News

Texans to Lose Coach Pep Hamilton to Bears?

19 hours ago
watson camp hoddie
News

Deshaun's Deposition: Witness Won't Admit to Even Knowing Texans' QB

23 hours ago
Kevin O'Connell
News

Texans Officially Interview Rams Coach Kevin O'Connell

Jan 27, 2022