Texans Trade Up, Draft Alabama LB Christian Harris With No. 75 Pick
HOUSTON -- As the Houston Texans continue to expand their draft horizons, linebacker has quietly been a long-term need. The question to that might have been answered Friday night with the latest selection.
The Texans elected to trade up five spots to select Alabama linebacker Christian Harris with the No. 75 pick. The Denver Broncos will receive the 80th pick, plus the 172nd pick in return.
Harris shined as the lead linebacker for the Crimson Tide last season. In 15 games, he recorded 80 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He was a two-year starter and tallied 220 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and five interceptions.
Harris becomes the fifth Alabama player to be selected in this year's draft, joining receiver John Metchie III in Houston. In both scenarios, the Texans elected to trade up to add the Crimson Tide duo.
Here's a full evaluation of Harris, courtesy of NFL Draft Bible:
Christian Harris - Alabama Crimson Tide
Pros:
Very good athlete accelerates and reaches his good speed quickly making him rangy at the second level. Harris is a communicator on Alabama’s defense, getting teammates lined up and calling out audibles. He is a patient run defender who can scrape and flow fairly reliably. Once he triggers his explosiveness to the ball carrier is apparent. Stacking blocks with his length, he places his hands well and has plenty of functional strength to hold up against bigger opponents. Harris flashes violent hands and upper body strength to disengage. He has his hands ready to take on blocks at all times. His pursuit angles are conservative but get the job done. In coverage, he is very springy and fluid, possessing all the movement skills to succeed in zone or man coverage on tight ends. When blitzing, he is a consistent threat thanks to his burst. Solid open-field tackler.
Cons:
Inconsistent eyes lead to a lack of splash plays in the backfield. Harris can overrun angles when flowing laterally, allowing for cutback lanes. He is not a reliable tackler, getting juked out due to a lack of twitch and often coming in too high. In zone, he does not have the desired instincts, struggling to locate routes behind him and playing with bad spacing at times. Dynamic opponents separate at the top of routes from his man coverage. Blitz timing can be late.
Summary:
Athletically gifted linebacker with explosiveness and length. Harris is a modern-day player able to run cover and blitz. He has the physical traits and leadership qualities coveted. As a tackler, he is not reliable and in space, he lacks desired instincts to be a difference-maker. Harris projects as a future starting inside linebacker, ideally at WILL to take advantage of his movement skills. He has the tools to be special in the future.