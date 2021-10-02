Houston Texans Make 4 Roster Moves

October 2, 2021
Texans Make 4 Roster Moves for NFL Week 4 at Bills

Texans activate Ka'imi Fairbairn, A.J. Moore, elevate Jeff Driskel, Hardy Nickerson
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Houston Texans have officially activated kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and safety A.J. Moore from injured reserve-designated for return on Saturday in advance of Sunday's road game here against the Buffalo Bills.

Fairbairn missed the first three games on injured reserve with a pulled leg muscle. The Texans cut kicker Joey Slye this week.

Moore had been on injured reserve with a strained hamstring.

Signed to a four-year, $17.6 million contract that includes $9 million guaranteed and a $4 million base salary in 2021, the former Lou Groza Award winner from UCLA made 87.1 percent of his field goals last season (27 of 31) and 37 of 40 extra points last season.

In four NFL seasons, Fairbairn has made 104 of 123 field goals (84.6 percent) and 148 of 161 extra points (91.9 percent).

The Texans elevated backup quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement with defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (positive test) on the COVID-19 reserve list and linebacker Zach Cunningham (high-risk close contact). Driskel will serve as the No. 2 QB for coach David Culley's squad against highly-favored Buffalo, with rookie Davis Mills getting the first-team nod.

Tyrod Taylor is injured and last year's Texans MVP Deshaun Watson is not with the team as he works through legal issues while also seeking a trade.

The Texans elevated linebacker Hardy Nickerson as a standard elevation from the practice squad.

Texans backup cornerback Jimmy Moreland didn't make the trip due to an illness.

