Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead is excited to see the growth of second-year quarterback Davis Mills as he becomes a team leader.

The hype surrounding the Houston Texans' second-year quarterback Davis Mills is on the up, and rightfully so, if his teammates are to be believed.

Veteran running back Rex Burkhead knows a thing or two about quarterbacks, having played alongside Tom Brady and Cam Newton. And when discussing new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, Burkhead is quick to compliment their starting quarterback.

"I think Davis has done a great job making sure we're all in the right place; he's so comfortable this year in the spring with the playbook," Burkhead said. "It's kind of amazing, he knows where guys are lined up, even myself coming out there [when there's] a new play and he's like, 'You're right here, you've got this,' and I'm like, 'OK, this is pretty awesome for a second-year quarterback.'

"So, it's been a joy seeing him grow every single day and especially in his leadership."

In 2021, Mills ranked third among rookies in passing yards (2,664), second in touchdowns (16), fourth in interceptions (10), second in completion percentage (66.8), and second in quarterback rating (88.8). The only non-first-found rookie to start, Mills also had the most 300-plus-yard passing games in his class.

The Texans have the foundations in place for Mills to succeed after they extended wide receiver Brandin Cooks, drafted fellow wideout John Metchie III, added to their offensive line and their run game, and kept Hamilton on board - who is well-known for his work with young quarterbacks like Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert

Now let's see if the sophomore can put his encyclopedic knowledge of Hamilton's offense to good use.