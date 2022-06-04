Skip to main content

'A Joy': Texans RB High On 'Leader' QB Davis Mills

Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead is excited to see the growth of second-year quarterback Davis Mills as he becomes a team leader.

The hype surrounding the Houston Texans' second-year quarterback Davis Mills is on the up, and rightfully so, if his teammates are to be believed.

Veteran running back Rex Burkhead knows a thing or two about quarterbacks, having played alongside Tom Brady and Cam Newton. And when discussing new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, Burkhead is quick to compliment their starting quarterback.

"I think Davis has done a great job making sure we're all in the right place; he's so comfortable this year in the spring with the playbook," Burkhead said. "It's kind of amazing, he knows where guys are lined up, even myself coming out there [when there's] a new play and he's like, 'You're right here, you've got this,' and I'm like, 'OK, this is pretty awesome for a second-year quarterback.'

"So, it's been a joy seeing him grow every single day and especially in his leadership."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

NRG Stadium
Play

Texans Cut Aggies’ Carson Green

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
John Metchie III
Play

Metchie Mending: When Will Texans See Rookie WR?

Still recovering from a torn ACL, the Texans aren't planning on pushing John Metchie III's recovery time

By Cole ThompsonJun 3, 2022
Jun 3, 2022
Marlon Mack and Jonathan Joseph
Play

Lovie: Texans 'Have A Plan' For RB Mack

Houston Texans head coach says they "have a plan" for veteran running back Marlon Mack.

By Anthony WoodJun 3, 2022
Jun 3, 2022
hughes
Play

‘Shark Hunt:’ New Texans DE Jerry Hughes Has D-Line Goal

Veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes is aiming to get his hometown Houston Texans' defensive line hunting.

By Anthony WoodJun 3, 2022
Jun 3, 2022
Deshaun Watson
Play

Deshaun Watson Spa Bill: What Was Texans Ex QB Paying For?

According to a published report, massage therapists and the owner of the spa frequented by the former Houston quarterback paid are at odds over payment.

By Cole ThompsonJun 2, 2022
Jun 2, 2022
Jalen Pitre
Play

Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Sees 'Fiery' Mentality in Texans Rookie Jalen Pitre

Jalen Pitre could be the steal of the draft for the Houston Texans, and Dave Aranda has seen first-hand why

By Cole ThompsonJun 2, 2022
Jun 2, 2022
Christian Harris
Play

Texans Sign LB Christian Harris To Rookie Deal

The Texans have no officially locked up all of their draft picks to rookie deals

By Matt GalatzanJun 2, 2022
Jun 2, 2022
Garret Wallow
Play

OTA Standout: Who is Texans Most Versatile Defender?

Garret Wallow's versatility at the second level of the defense gives the Texans options at linebacker

By Cole ThompsonJun 1, 2022
Jun 1, 2022

In 2021, Mills ranked third among rookies in passing yards (2,664), second in touchdowns (16), fourth in interceptions (10), second in completion percentage (66.8), and second in quarterback rating (88.8). The only non-first-found rookie to start, Mills also had the most 300-plus-yard passing games in his class. 

The Texans have the foundations in place for Mills to succeed after they extended wide receiver Brandin Cooks, drafted fellow wideout John Metchie III, added to their offensive line and their run game, and kept Hamilton on board - who is well-known for his work with young quarterbacks like Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert

Now let's see if the sophomore can put his encyclopedic knowledge of Hamilton's offense to good use.

NRG Stadium
News

Texans Cut Aggies’ Carson Green

By Texans Daily Staff2 hours ago
John Metchie III
News

Metchie Mending: When Will Texans See Rookie WR?

By Cole ThompsonJun 3, 2022
Marlon Mack and Jonathan Joseph
News

Lovie: Texans 'Have A Plan' For RB Mack

By Anthony WoodJun 3, 2022
hughes
News

‘Shark Hunt:’ New Texans DE Jerry Hughes Has D-Line Goal

By Anthony WoodJun 3, 2022
Deshaun Watson
News

Deshaun Watson Spa Bill: What Was Texans Ex QB Paying For?

By Cole ThompsonJun 2, 2022
Jalen Pitre
News

Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Sees 'Fiery' Mentality in Texans Rookie Jalen Pitre

By Cole ThompsonJun 2, 2022
Christian Harris
News

Texans Sign LB Christian Harris To Rookie Deal

By Matt GalatzanJun 2, 2022
Garret Wallow
News

OTA Standout: Who is Texans Most Versatile Defender?

By Cole ThompsonJun 1, 2022