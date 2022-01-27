Texans Officially Interview Rams Coach Kevin O'Connell

After speculation, the Texans have finally interviewed Kevin O'Connell from the Rams

HOUSTON -- Fans can add one more name to the official Houston Texans head coaching search.

The Texans privately interviewed Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell prior the NFC Divisional Round last weekend, league sources tell TexansDaily.com. The Rams are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

O'Connell, 36, has ties with Texans general manager Nick Caserio during his time with the New England Patriots. Drafted in the third round in 2008, O'Connell spent four seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and then-San Diego Chargers

O'Connell also had previously interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings prior to interviewing the Texans.

O'Connell, in tandem with Rams coach Sean McVay, operates an offense with the Rams built around quarterback Matthew Stafford that's complemented by a strong commitment to the running game. O'Connell has been with the Rams since 2020, but McVay still has priority over calling the plays.

Prior to working with McVay, O'Connell served as the Washington Football's Team offensive coordinator in 2019. He has also coached with the Cleveland Browns and 49ers.

“He’s the guy who I’m talking to probably on the majority of game day, throughout the week on the practice field, all of it,” Stafford said earlier this month. “He’s a great communicator. He’s done an unbelievable job of helping me get into this offense. I wouldn’t be here right now, playing in the divisional round of the playoffs, if it wasn’t for a guy like that spending a bunch of time with me and helping me out.”

This past season, Los Angeles reached new heights offensively. The Rams ranked seventh in scoring offense, averaging 27.1 points per game. They ranked fifth in passing, averaging 273.1 yards per game and 8.3 yards per play.

The Texans have also interviewed former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Florida Atlantic receivers coach Hines Ward, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown.

According to sources close to the situation, Gannon "knocked his interviews out of the park" with the Texans, Vikings and Broncos. The Broncos hired Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach on Thursday.