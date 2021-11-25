Houston Signs Patriots Ex; Can DE Help Texans?

HOUSTON - The Dallas Texans signed veteran defensive end Derek Rivers to the active roster from the practice squad one day after cutting running back Phillip Lindsay.

Rivers was elevated to the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with Jon Greenard sidelined with a toe injury. The Texans subsequently lost defensive end Jordan Jenkins to a torn posterior cruciate ligament that doesn't require surgery at this time but could sideline him for at least three weeks, according to league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans re-signed linebacker Connor Strachan to the practice squad.

Rivers was drafted in the third round in 2017 by the Patriots when Texans general manager Nick Caserio was working in New England as Bill Belichick’s right-hand man.

He was initially signed to a one-year contract worth up to $1.35 million that includes a $100,000 signing bonus before being cut and then signed to the practice squad.

The Patriots drafted Rivers after he recorded a school-record 41 career sacks as an All-American at Youngstown State along with 55 ½ tackles for losses, 47 quarterback hurries and 119 solo tackles. Caserio's presence was an instrumental reason why Rivers picked the Texans along with having in place coach David Culley and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

Rivers is an athletic 6-foot-5, 250-pound pass rusher with 4.6 speed in the 40-yard dash who tore his anterior cruciate ligament as a rookie during a joint practice with the Texans at The Greenbrier.

Healthy now after finishing last season with the Los Angeles Rams, Rivers has played in 20 career games and has 2½ sacks, six quarterback hits and three tackles for losses.