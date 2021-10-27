Texans Owner Cal McNair Apologizes for Racial Slur

"I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone." - Cal McNair

Houston Texans owner Cal McNair issued an apology on Tuesday for using an anti-Asian slur during a team charity golf tournament in May.

Bally Sports reporter Michael Silver revealed on Tuesday that McNair, the franchise's CEO and chairman, used the slur while referring to the COVID pandemic.

"I'm sorry that we couldn't get together last year, because of the China Virus," McNair allegedly told a crowd gathered at the Houston Texans Foundation Charity Golf Classic. Bally Sports reports that people in attendance were openly bothered by the remark, and McNair is saying he apologized at the time.

McNair on Tuesday issued another apology Tuesday via a team official.

"My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words," McNair said via the statement. "I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone.''

McNair, who has been the Texans' chairman since July of 2018 and CEO since January of 2019, oversees a franchise that in recent times has dealt with more than its share of turmoil, and is presently embroiled in the troublesome legal issues surrounding star QB Deshaun Watson - and active trade talks.

McNair's father, the late Bob McNair, died on Nov. 23, 2018 and was the founder of the franchise. Sullying his reputation was a not-dissimilar situation in which he told fellow owners at a league meeting that "we can't have the inmates running the prison" in regard to NFL players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. McNair apologized for the remarks.

The Texans are 1-6 and play host to the 6-1 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.