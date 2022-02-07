Sources Reveal: Did Coach Josh McCown Turn Down Texans Offer?

Josh McCown was a hot candidate for the Texans' opening, but was he ever offered the position?

HOUSTON -- Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown seemed to be the favorite to land the Houston Texans head coaching vacancy entering Super Bowl week. In the end, he simply was nothing more than a candidate.

McCown was informed Sunday that he would no longer be considered a candidate for the opening despite interviewing with the organization three times over the past two hiring cycles. The projected finalist are now current Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith and former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

Some believe that McCown was offered the position and ultimately turned it down. However, that claim is not true.

It is our understanding that McCown was never offered the position after meeting with ownership and Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

If he would have been offered the job, it's believed he would have accepted it, making him the Texans' next head coach following the firing of David Culley after a 4-13 first season with the organization.

McCown, 42, has received high praise for his knowledge of the game but has never coached at the professional level after his 17-year career. He still could be a member of the Texans' staff thanks to his ties with Caserio and vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, though also could decline a position.

Smith, 63, now has become the favorite to land the job as an internal candidate. He has multiple years of experience as a head coach at both the NFL and college level, previously serving with the Chicago Bears (2004-12), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15) and Illinois (2016-20).

Smith holds a record of 89-87 at the professional level and 17-39 at the college ranks. Last season, the Texans' defense ranked 31st in total defense, 31st in run defense, 27th in scoring, and 23rd in pass defense. They also finished 10th overall in takeaways, recording 17 interceptions and eight fumbles recoveries for a total of 25 turnovers.

Sources tell TexansDaily.com that Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was informed Sunday that he would no longer be a candidate for the opening despite his impressive interviews. Last season, the Eagles ranked 10th in total defense, ninth in run defense and 11th in passing defense.

Flores, 40, was fired after three seasons with the Dolphins after posting a 24-25 record. Flores is currently in a class-action lawsuit with the league and three franchises for alleged discrimination in the hiring and firing process of minority candidates.

Stay up to date with TexansDaily for more coverage of Houston's newest hiring and any changes on its coaching staff.