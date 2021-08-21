Houston Legend Moon to Texans QB Watson: 'Stick To Your Guns'

So far in 2021, almost every headline surrounding the Houston Texans has involved quarterback Deshaun Watson in some way, shape, or form.

And today is no different, with Hall-of-Fame QB and former Houston Oilers star Warren Moon weighing in on the current situation in Houston. And it seems Moon is sympathetic to both the player and the team's situations.

"I just really feel bad about that whole situation; it's just not a great situation all the way around," Moon said on ESPN 97.5's The Wheelhouse.

"First off,'' Moon continued, "Deshaun didn't want to play in Houston any more, and then all these allegations come out against him and now you've got this big legal fight going on as to who's telling the truth and who's not."

Watson handed in a trade request at the end of January after a disappointing 4-12 season and an offseason filled with rumors about who held the power within the organization, and who was or wasn't involved in decision making.

Then came March and the allegations of sexual misconduct. In total today there are 22 civil lawsuits against Watson, with a deposition set for February 22nd, 2022.

"Hopefully, this thing will come to some type of conclusion here soon, maybe they can do a settlement on some of these cases or whatever," Moon said. "But, I guess if it goes to trial after the first of the year after the season is over he probably won't play this year and I think that's the way it's looking right now."

Moon went on to admit he sympathizes with the Texans and their fans, saying that the fans deserve to see success on the field. But with Watson's future in limbo, he is worried about the team's future.

"I'm sorry that the Texans and the fans of Houston have to deal with this because they're great football fans and they deserve a really good football team and they had a really good team in the works with Deshaun as their quarterback, but without him there now there's a lot of questions," Moon said.

So what would Moon suggest Watson do at this point in time? He hasn't directly spoken to him but said that if Watson believes that he is innocent, he needs to 'stick to his guns.'

"I have not talked to him, I've texted him a few times just to let him know that I'm thinking about him but this is something that he's kind of I think corralled himself around the people he feels closest to, his attorneys and his advisors and people like that," Moon said. "If I did talk to him, I would just tell him to stick to your guns. If you really feel that you're innocent in this whole thing [then] you just keep fighting that and the truth will eventually come out. That's the main thing. As long as you be true to yourself that you know you're telling the truth on everything that you didn't feel like you did anything wrong and at some point, this investigation will play itself out and hopefully, he'll come out and be exonerated."

For the time being, as Moon said, it looks unlikely that any resolution to this situation will be coming any time soon.

