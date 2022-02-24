Skip to main content

Texans QB in 2022: Lovie Reveals Starter; Outlines Deshaun Timeline

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith wants Davis Mills as his starter, and a decision on Deshaun Watson before the start of next season

The debate as to whether rookie quarterback Davis Mills did enough to win the starting job next season for the Houston Texans continues to fill social media feeds on a daily basis. But it appears that while he's not making an official declaration, coach Lovie Smith has already made up his mind.

"I love what Davis Mills did last year," Smith told Rich Eisen. "I like his demeanor, [he] can make all the throws, he's smart, so I feel really good about Davis leading our team, we just have to get better people around him."

While Smith pointed out that "you don't give out starting positions in the spring," his tone and message conveyed nothing but confidence in the young signal-caller.

"I love what Davis has done. He's our quarterback going into the season," Smith said. "There are a lot of things, positions I'm worried about. Quarterback is not one of them. (Mills) cannot wait to get started, and I know his teammates love him too."

Davis Mills
Nico Collins

Starting 11 of his 13 appearances in 2021, Mills went 2-9, completing 263 of 394 attempts for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Highlight performances included three 300+ yard games, during two of which he had three touchdowns and zero interceptions (vs. the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots).

But whether or not Mills is the official Texans starter isn't the only quarterback-related question consistently being thrown Smith's way with the Deshaun Watson situation as hot a topic now as ever.

deshaun mills camp
Watson, who requested a trade from the Texans last January, is still the subject of 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. 

From a Texans point of view, Smith remains philosophical and outwardly relaxed about the Watson situation and expects an eventual resolution. 

"Time takes care of a lot of things, and time will take care of that situation too where it's a favorable situation for Deshaun and us," Smith said.

Deshaun Watson
watson wave

So, is Houston aiming to resolve the Watson situation by the start of the new league year?

"Absolutely," Smith said. "Coming in as a new head football coach we want to put the best football team on the field. And some of the things where there's a question mark on what's gonna happen - I can't wait for all of that to get settled and we can kind of move on from there."

Whether Watson's next destination is Washington, Miami, or elsewhere is yet to be decided. But what appears to be a certainty, is that Mills is the Texans starting quarterback.

