NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers Praises Texans Coach

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was full of praise for one Houston Texans coach on the weekend that the Texans walked away from Lambeau Field with a preseason win.

Not only did the Houston Texans leave Lambeau Field with a win under their belts on Saturday, but they also received high praise from one of the game's greats ... Or more specifically, one of Houston's coaches did.

Green Bay Packers quarterback, reigning NFL MVP, and quasi-general manager Aaron Rodgers posted a sentimental shoutout on Instagram about Texans offensive line coach James Campen with whom he worked in Green Bay during all but the last two seasons since entering the league in 2005.

As well as a series of photos of himself and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari with Campen over the weekend, Rodgers was raving about their long-time offensive line coach.

"He has been a mentor, confidant, father figure, supporter and Friend to SO MANY players over the last 3+ decades," Rodgers said. "As just about any player who played for/with him for years would attest, we are all better for having been around Jimmy. You're a better person than a coach my friend, and you're a tremendous coach."

It's hard not to make a connection here between his comments about Campen, and those made last month upon his return to the Packers when he voiced his displeasure with how many of Green Bay's veterans had been treated upon their departures in recent year's.

"Many of them whom weren’t offered a contract at all or were extremely low-balled or were in my opinion not given the respect on the way out that guys of their status and stature and high character deserved," Rodgers said.

This list included wide receiver Randall Cobb, then of the Texans whom they subsequently traded for. And given his recent praise for Campen, it's easy to imagine that perhaps in this now well-known speech he may have also been referring to coaches like him.

Whether or not that's the case, Houston clearly has a well-loved and respected coach amongst their ranks, one who during the course of his coaching career has won a Super Bowl and coached eight Pro Bowl linemen.

Rodgers clearly believes that Houston's offensive line is in very safe hands.

