Although Davis Mills impressed in 2021, the Houston Texans should still be looking at quarterback

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans like second-year quarterback Davis Mills. They would be fine with him at quarterback if it's determined he offers them the best chance to win.

However, Texans GM Nick Caserio could pull the plug on the Mills' experiment if he falls in love with either of the top two passers in the 2022 NFL Draft. At this point, neither avenue should surprise the fan base.

Following the Deshaun Watson trade, Caserio said the team would be looking at "all options" for every position. When asked about Mills, he said Mills did enough to warrant playing time.

What he didn't say is that Mills is the clear-cut starter for Week 1.

"Davis had opportunities last year and did a nice job with those opportunities, but we’re going to start from scratch a little bit,” Caserio said. “I would say when you get into the draft, you really don’t want to necessarily eliminate any position or particular player."

The Texans have 11 total picks in next month's draft. Five are in the top 80 and seven are in the top 110. If Caserio strikes again and adds another quarterback, it shouldn't be a shock.

One question: Will either Pitt's Kenny Pickett or Liberty's Malik Willis be in play at either No. 3 or No. 13 in the first round? If one of them is selected, Mills' time as QB1 is likely short-lived.

In his second stint as a starter, Mills impressed. He posted a 2-2 record and defeated what was expected to be a playoff team in the Los Angeles Chargers at home, outshining wunderkind quarterback Justin Herbert.

Speaking of home, Mills was one of the top quarterbacks in the league when playing at NRG Stadium. In seven home starts, he threw 12 touchdown passes and one interception.

Mills credited his growth to quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton. This offseason, Hamilton was named offensive coordinator.

Hamilton had two offers to become a coordinator and start fresh elsewhere following a 4-13 Houston season. He stayed. One of the reasons? Mills.

In the final four games, Mills competed for the title of top rookie quarterback in the 2021 class. Often compared to New England's Mac Jones, the Stanford product threw for 927 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions while posting a 106.6 passer rating.

Jones finished the year with 932 passing yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions while posting a 81.2 passer rating. Most of all, New England finished 1-3 to close out the campaign.

To go a step further, Mills finished with a rookie-high four 300-plus passing games in only 11 starts. Jones, who started every game last fall, hit the 300-marker only twice.

Mills teamed with the 32nd-ranked rushing attack and 31st-ranked defense. Jones had the NFL’s eighth-best rushing offense and fourth-best defense at his disposal.

One season isn't enough to convince anyone that a player will be in the league for the next dozen years. Mills did prove that even with 11 career college starts, he could stick around and make this a profession.

Nevertheless, if Caserio grows greatly enamored with either Pickett or Willis, that guy will be Houston's next quarterback. Keep in mind Houston also added Kyle Allen from Washington as the team's backup and re-signed Jeff Driskel.

Maybe this is all part of some Caserio plan. If he won't announce that he's not committed to Mills, it could be to drive up the asking price at No. 3.

Teams are desperate to add a franchise-caliber quarterback. Both Carolina and Atlanta could be tricked into think that Houston is "all-in" on their guy, making a move quite possible for on the trade market.

Was this Caserio's plan all along?

One thing is certain regardless of the decision of QB: Mills will have to get better. The Texans have far too much draft capital to not consider drafting a quarterback down the line if he struggles. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis are favorites to be the No. 1 pick in 2023.

Other quarterbacks such as South Carolina's Spencer Rattler, Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall or Miami's Tyler Van Dyke might also be in consideration as well for Houston come April 2023.

The Texans are playing the long game. Maybe Mills makes the road to the end shorter.