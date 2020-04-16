With no OTAs, Texans opt for Brandin Cooks over a rookie wide receiver in 2020

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans traded a second-round draft pick (57th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft overall to the Los Angeles Rams for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The move came as a mysterious one due to a 2020 wide receiver class that has strong talent throughout the class.

With the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out rookie minicamps and OTAs, it looks like it forced the Texans to place the safe bet and land a veteran receiver in Cooks that is ready to play when they do get back on the field.

There were thoughts that the Texans would find a wide receiver early in the second round after the trade with the Arizona Cardinals but it appears that Cooks takes that option off the to-do list for the team entering the NFL Draft.

In a pre-draft zoom meeting with the media, head coach Bill O'Brien agreed that the draft-eligible receivers were a talented group but due to the on-going situation in the NFL. Time is of the essence when the season arrives.

"I would agree that there's a good amount of diverse wide receivers," O'Brien said of the prospects. "You've got guys that can play on the outside guys to play on the inside, guys that return kicks guys that can run guys that are really good route runners."

O'Brien continued. "There are some good receivers, but I think it's very, very difficult. We've evaluated all these receivers, and we may draft the receiver who knows? Whatever we think at that pick is best for our team, that's what we're going to do."

Shortly after the NFL Draft, the Texans have held three-day rookie minicamps for rookies to get them up to speed. With the pandemic, the Texans will not have that valuable time to get rookie receivers that valuable time on the field.

That lost time pushed the Texans moving towards Cooks and adding him to their offense for the 2020 season and taking the safe bet at the position.

"I do think it's very difficult for a receiver to come in as a rookie and play right away, especially in a unique time like this," O'Brien said of the pandemic. "That's my experience. Even with a full rookie minicamp training camp the whole thing. It's very difficult for rookie wide receivers to play."

As history suggests, O'Brien is reluctant to put rookies on the field right away, and as a former receiver coach in New England, he understands the nuances needed to succeed as a rookie.

"It's a whole different ballgame," O'Brien said of life as a rookie wide receiver. "Press coverage, different coverages different types of corners that you have to learn to play against. There are a lot of good receivers that have been productive in college, and we'll see how it goes."

The Texans could look late in the draft to land a wide receiver but it appears their more valuable picks could be used on the defensive side of the football.

