Kene Nwangwu Records Vikings' First Kickoff Return Touchdown Since 2016

For the first time since 2007, someone other than Percy Harvin or Cordarrelle Patterson has a kick return TD for Minnesota.

On the second touch of his NFL career, Kene Nwangwu turned on the jets and went all the way. Receiving the opening kickoff of the second half with the Vikings leading 17-10, Nwangwu caught Justin Tucker's kick and burst 98 yards up the right sideline for the score.

It's hard to effectively convey how rare this is. There were just seven kickoffs returned for touchdowns in the entire NFL last season, as rules changes in recent years have made it a less and less common occurrence. This is the second traditional kick return TD of the 2021 season, not counting an onsides kick taken 44 yards to the house last week. It's already Week 9.

It's the first Vikings kick return touchdown since 2016, when Cordarrelle Patterson took one to the house. And it's the first one by someone other than Patterson or Percy Harvin since Aundrae Allison in 2007.

Nwangwu, a fourth-round pick by the Vikings this year out of Iowa State, hadn't returned a kick for a touchdown since his freshman year in 2016. He made his NFL debut last week against the Cowboys but didn't get any opportunities for returns.

Later in the game, the Vikings faked a punt and had Josh Metellus hand the ball to Nwangwu for his first touch from scrimmage, a nine-yard gain that moved the chains. It's been an incredible day on special teams for the rookie.

Speaking of Vikings 2021 fourth-round picks, safety Cam Bynum made a diving interception late in the first half. He's making his first career start with Harrison Smith on the COVID list.

The Vikings lead the Ravens 24-17 in the third quarter. Live updates here.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.