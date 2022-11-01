Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. Goes on IR, Could Miss 8-10 Weeks With Ankle Injury

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will be placed on injured reserve and could miss 8-10 weeks with the high ankle sprain he suffered against the Cardinals on Sunday, according to reports from Ian Rapaport and Adam Schefter.

This helps explain the blockbuster trade the Vikings made on Tuesday, acquiring TE T.J. Hockenson from the Lions in a move that saw the teams swap a pair of draft picks over the next two years. The Vikings may have already been considering an upgrade at tight end, given Smith's struggles with drops, but his injury made the need much more urgent.

Not only will Hockenson replace Smith this season, but he's under contract next year as well. Smith, who was taken one round later in the 2019 draft, does not have a fifth-year option and will hit free agency in March. The Vikings will have the option to extend Hockenson after this year, although they could also let him play out the 2023 season and potentially franchise tag him for 2024.

Either way, the Hockenson trade combined with this injury news probably means Smith's time with the Vikings is coming to an end. It seems unlikely that he'll return next year, and if 8-10 weeks is the timeline, there's a chance he won't play another game in a Vikings uniform. There are ten weeks left in the regular season. Perhaps Smith will return in time to play a minor role in the playoffs, but who knows?

It's another brutal blow for Smith, whose career got off to a promising start. In 2019 and 2020, he flashed the upside that made him a second-round pick out of Alabama, posting a 66-676-7 line while playing alongside veteran TE Kyle Rudolph. In 2021, with Rudolph gone, Smith had a fantastic training camp and appeared ready for a breakout season. Then he tore his meniscus in the preseason and missed the entire year.

Coming into this season — a contract year — Smith was hoping to finally have his breakout campaign. But a thumb injury cost him most of training camp and forced him to ramp up slowly as the season began. In Week 2 against the Eagles, he dropped what would've been a key 63-yard touchdown pass. Through seven games, his season high in yardage was just 42 in Week 5 against the Bears.

