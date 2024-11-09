Breaking Down 2024 All-CFL Team
The CFL released its All-CFL Team on Thursday with a week to go before the individual awards are announced. The selections were made by local and national members of the Football Reports of Canada, all nine of the CFL head coaches and fans.
Looking at the numbers, 11 players were selected to the All-CFL team for the first time and 16 Canadians made the list. The Saskatchewan Roughriders lead the way with five players included on the team. Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Stanley Bryant has the most selections among players on the team with his eighth appearance. He is the 10th player in league history to accomplish that.
One of the most notable names on the list is Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. It is his third selection following a career season in Hamilton as the only quarterback in the league with over 5,000 passing yards. Bryant's teammate Willie Jefferson notched his sixth selection in his future hall-of-fame career.
Canadians were well-represented on the list with MOP candidate Brady Oliveira making his second straight All-CFL appearance after leading the CFL in rushing once again. BC Lions wide receiver Justin McInnis made his first All-CFL team after leading the CFL in receiving. Oliveira and McInnis made history as the CFL had Canadians lead in rushing and receiving for the first time.
Here is the full list of players selected for the 2024 All-CFL team:
2024 ALL-CFL TEAM
(Position | Name | No. of All-CFL selections)
* Denotes a national player
OFFENSE
- QB | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | 3rd (2016, 2018)
- RB | Brady Oliveira (WPG)* | 2nd (2023)
- REC | Justin McInnis (BC)* | 1st
- REC | Justin Hardy (OTT) | 1st
- REC | Reggie Begelton (CGY) | 3rd (2019, 2023)
- REC | Eugene Lewis (EDM) | 3rd (2021-22)
- REC | Tim White (HAM) | 3rd (2022-23)
- CEN | David Beard (HAM)* | 1st
- G | Logan Ferland (SSK)* | 1st
- G | Ryan Hunter (TOR)* | 2nd (2023)
- OT | Stanley Bryant (WPG) | 8th (2013-14, 2017-19, 2021-22)
- OT | Dejon Allen (TOR) | 2nd (2023)
DEFENSE
- DE | Willie Jefferson (WPG) | 6th (2017-19, 2021, 2023)
- DE | Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT) | 2nd (2022)
- DT | Jake Ceresna (TOR) | 2nd (2022)
- DT | Micah Johnson (SSK) | 4th (2016-18)
- LB | Tyrice Beverette (MTL) | 1st
- LB | Nick Anderson (EDM) | 1st
- CLB | C.J. Reavis (SSK) | 1st
- CB | Tyrell Ford (WPG)* | 1st
- CB | Marcus Sayles (SSK) | 2nd (2022)
- HB | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | 1st
- HB | Damon Webb (OTT) | 1st
- S | Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)* | 2nd (2023)
SPECIAL TEAMS
- K | Sean Whyte (BC)* | 2nd (2023)
- P | Jake Julien (EDM)* | 1st
- ST | Janarion Grant (TOR) | 2nd (2022)
