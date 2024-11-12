Calgary Stampeders Sign Former Carolina Panthers Quarterback
The 2025 Calgary Stampeders' quarterback situation is starting to take its first form as the team signed former NFL quarterback P.J. Walker to a two-year contract.
3DownNation's John Hodge reported the deal is worth up to $260,500 for the 2025 season. His base will be at $80k, along with $12k in marketing money, and he could receive a $6k bonus if he starts a regular-season game and plays over 51% of the offensive snaps. If he starts every regular-season game, he has a chance to make $108k in incentives.
“Calgary is a beautiful city with a great football culture and a great fanbase,” said Walker in a statement after signing with Calgary. “The opportunity to continue to grow as a player and compete helped me make my decision to sign with the Stampeders.”
Walker has been on the Stampeders practice roster since October after the team signed him. He is coming off a seven-NFL season career with five teams, going 5-4 as a starter and throwing for 2,135 yards and six touchdowns to 16 interceptions.
After spending his three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and not getting on the field, Walker balled out in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks in 2020, leading the league in passing yards (1,338) and touchdowns (15). The Roughnecks went 5-0 to start the season with Walker at quarterback, but the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walker enters now as one of the favorites to win the starting job as the Stampeders make a statement with his contract that he will compete for the job. Calgary has to figure out who else to bring in with last year's main starter Jake Maier entering free agency. The question is whether Maier gets re-signed or if another guy like Vernon Adams Jr. joins the team.
Calgary finished with the worst record in the CFL at 5-12-1.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.