CFL 2024 Season Week 5 DraftKings Betting Odds
There had been some near-certainties for bettors when taking their chances on CFL games this season, but last week changed perspectives. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been favorites to win every game this season, and they continue to lose after a disappointing overtime loss to Calgary. In a season that has seen multiple games of 50 or more points, only the Montreal Alouettes’ 30-20 victory over the Toronto Argonauts hit that margin in Week 4.
Bettors in Week 5 will see larger spreads for games, and fewer games are expected to have higher-scoring matchups. Predicting who will win this week will be easier, but the challenge is taking a chance on the over/under after what happened last week.
Here are DraftKings’ betting odds for each of the four CFL games in Week 5.
1. Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Spread: Argonauts -4.5, Roughriders +4.5
O/U: 48
Money Line: Argonauts -230, Roughriders +190
The Roughriders are coming off a bye week after starting the season 0-3 and will be without starting quarterback Trevor Harris as he is on the six-game injury list. Shea Patterson takes over as the starter and goes up against Cameron Dukes, one of the top young quarterbacks in the CFL. The Argos lost to Montreal last week but remain a playoff contender. With two strong defenses, hitting 48 points might be challenging. Toronto being favored by 4.5 is a difficult bet, with Saskatchewan performing well.
2. Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Spread: Blue Bombers -2.5, Redblacks +2.5
O/U: 46
Money Line: Blue Bombers -148, Redblacks +124
Winnipeg continues its streak of being favored in every game, but quarterback Zach Collaros’s status is up in the air as he is dealing with an injury. The Bombers have had their fill of injuries, and three of their top receivers are out. Ottawa won against Winnipeg in Week 2, and the Redblacks are sitting at 2-1 on the season. Both offenses are in the bottom three worst-scoring offenses in the CFL, so taking the under is safe, but whether Winnipeg can finally win a game is the bigger question.
3. Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes
Spread: Alouettes -9, Stampeders +9
O/U: 50.5
Money Line: Alouettes -485, Stampeders +370
Montreal owns the season's most significant spread, as the Alouettes are nine-point favorites over Calgary. The top team in the league may be undefeated, but the Stampeders are no slouch, sitting at a 2-1 record. The offense won’t be a problem, as Montreal averages 31.7 points per game, so the cover should be safe. The Als have had double-digit wins in three of four games, so taking Montreal’s spread is also a good bet.
4. BC Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Spread: Lions -5.5, Tiger-Cats +5.5
O/U: 53.5
Money Line: Lions -258, Tiger-Cats +210
The BC Lions have scored the second-most points in the season as quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is an early favorite to win the league’s MOP. They sit at 3-1 on the season and a half-game behind the Roughriders for first in the West Division. Hamilton has been on the wrong side of games, losing four straight to start the season. Both offenses can put up points, so a 53.5-point spread is a solid bet. BC has won three straight, but by a combined six points, so the spread might be in favor of Hamilton despite BC still being able to win the game.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.