Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sign Former Maryland All-Time Leading Passer
It had been speculated the last couple of weeks that quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was close to signing for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. That news became official on Monday as the team shared the news on social media.
When CFL negotiation lists were released in December, Tagovailoa was included as one of the 10 players on the Tiger-Cats list. He tried out for the Seattle Seahawks last month after going unselected in this year's NFL Draft, but the team passed on him.
Tagovailoa was a backup with the Alabama Crimson Tide his first year before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins where his college career took off. He ended up as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yards with 11,256 and completion percentage at 67.1%. Tagovailoa was named to the Second Team All-Big Ten team in 2022 and 2023
Tagovailoa is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Bo Levi Mitchell is the current starting quarterback for the Tiger-Cats, so it seems unlikely that Tagovailoa will play this season unless there are multiple injuries. This season will allow him to learn the Canadian game sitting behind Mitchell and Taylor Powell and maybe competing for a starting job in the future.
Powell will be his biggest competition in the future as he has been seen as the eventual successor to Mitchell whenever he retires. Next season will be the real determiner of where Tagovailoa stands in the future plans of Hamilton.
The Tiger-Cats lost their season-opener to the Calgary Stampeders 32-24. Hamilton will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 2.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
