Nick Arbuckle Wins Grey Cup MVP, Dejon Brissett Takes Home Most Outstanding Canadian
The incredible journey of quarterback Nick Arbuckle continued on Sunday night as the Toronto Argonauts pulled off an improbable 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2024 Grey Cup.
Arbuckle was named the Grey Cup MVP, finishing with 252 passing yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions in the win. The Argos called upon Arbuckle to take over as the starting quarterback for the game after starter Chad Kelly suffered a leg injury in the East Final against the Montreal Alouettes last week.
After almost giving up on his playing career and looking at coaching, Arbuckle spoke after the game about how the Argos fought through adversity to get to this moment.
"It's the same thing I told the players today. No moment in these three hours we are about to face is greater or more challenging than all the things we overcame to get here, and that goes for my whole playing career. For all of us, we each have a story and we each fought through a lot of adversity to get here. A lot of challenges, a lot of doubts in ourselves from other people, but we all had each other, we all had our families and everyone that supports us to know that we could do it. We believe in each other and we believe in ourselves and we took care of it."
Arbuckle's receiver Dejon Brissett took home the Most Outstanding Canadian award after hauling in three receptions for 45 yards and a clutch 17-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
Toronto won its second Grey Cup in three seasons and claimed a 19th Grey Cup title in franchise history, preventing the Bombers from completing their dynasty in the process. Now the Argos enter the 2025 season in the hopes of earning their own title of dynasty.
