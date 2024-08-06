Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Returns to Practice for First Time Since Week 3
The start of the 2024 campaign for the Saskatchewan Roughriders has gone better than many expected with a new head coach running the show. Saskatchewan finds itself in a tie for first place in the West Division with the BC Lions.
Injuries have started to pile up for the Riders, however, which all started in Week 3 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats when quarterback Trevor Harris went down with a knee injury. Harris was placed on the six-game injured list, but his time there seems to be coming to an end.
On Monday, he showed up on the injury report as a full participant in practice for the first time in six weeks. This would put him in line to be active and start. Head coach Corey Mace says the team was excited to have him back, but he is cautious with his leader.
“We wanted to make sure that we (brought him back) in exactly the right way, and so credit to his preparation and his patience, but he’s been cleared to practice, and that’s great news,” Mace told the media on Monday.
His status for Week 10 is still in question as he might not play.
“It is a possibility, but it’s a 50-50 possibility."- Saskatchewan Head Coach Corey Mace
Harris completed 72.2% of his passes for 872 yards and seven touchdowns to three interceptions in three games. His replacement, Shea Patterson, has performed well in Harris' absence, throwing for 1,300 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions while adding 103 rushing yards and four majors.
The likelihood of Harris playing seems even, but the Riders could play it conservatively and start Patterson in his place. Saskatchewan is 2-3 with Patterson as the starting quarterback and is very much in the thick of the early playoff hunt. Fans can at least be encouraged that the veteran quarterback is one step closer to returning to the field.
Saskatchewan will be on the road in a Week 10 matchup with the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday at 7:30 pm EST.
